Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stats Tonight: How did Thunder superstar fare against San Antonio Spurs? (Mar. 2)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder capped off a three-game road swing on Sunday with a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. The Thunder could take a 2-1 series lead with a win versus the Victor Wembanyama-less team. A victory would also improve the Thunder’s winning streak to three games.

SGA scored 12 points and had three assists in the first quarter, pushing OKC to a 41-38 lead. He went 5-for-9, including 2-for-3 from deep, to open the game. The Thunder needed his fiery performance to hold off the Spurs, who ended the period with a flurry.

The Oklahoma superstar added 10 more points in the second quarter, getting most of his output from the free-throw line, where he went 8-for-9. Again, the Thunder badly needed his production as San Antonio won the quarter 39-31 to cut Oklahoma's lead to 77-72 at halftime.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 22 0 4 1 1 0 6-10 2-3 8-9 +1

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

