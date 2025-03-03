Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stats Tonight: How did Thunder superstar fare against San Antonio Spurs? (Mar. 2)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 03, 2025 01:21 GMT
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs - Source: Imagn
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stats against San Antonio Spurs on Mar. 2 [photo: Imagn]

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder capped off a three-game road swing on Sunday with a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. The Thunder could take a 2-1 series lead with a win versus the Victor Wembanyama-less team. A victory would also improve the Thunder’s winning streak to three games.

SGA scored 12 points and had three assists in the first quarter, pushing OKC to a 41-38 lead. He went 5-for-9, including 2-for-3 from deep, to open the game. The Thunder needed his fiery performance to hold off the Spurs, who ended the period with a flurry.

The Oklahoma superstar added 10 more points in the second quarter, getting most of his output from the free-throw line, where he went 8-for-9. Again, the Thunder badly needed his production as San Antonio won the quarter 39-31 to cut Oklahoma's lead to 77-72 at halftime.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander220 41106-102-38-9+1
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

Edited by Michael Macasero
