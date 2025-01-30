Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stats tonight: Thunder superstar notches 2nd career 50-point game in loss vs Steph Curry’s Warriors (Jan. 29)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took center stage in a highly anticipated showdown against fellow 2025 NBA All-Star Game starting guard Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Despite coming close to matching his career high, the Thunder fell short in a 116-109 loss.

The MVP candidate came out blazing in the first quarter, pouring in 21 points on an efficient 7-for-8 shooting. He single-handedly outscored the Warriors as the Thunder raced to a 34-20 lead.

After sitting out the first six minutes of the second quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander returned and continued his dominance, adding nine more points to bring his first-half total to 31—a career-high for a first half.

However, the Warriors found their rhythm in the second quarter, outscoring the Thunder 28-24, capped by a buzzer-beater 3 from Andrew Wiggins.

The Warriors carried that energy into the second half, outscoring the Thunder by 17 to complete the upset victory.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 52 points on 16-for-29 shooting while setting a career-high with 21 free throw attempts, converting 18 of them. Below are his full stats.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 17:27 31 3 3 9 14 64.3 2 4 50.0 11 12 91.7 0 3 0 0 1 1 18

Wiggins led the charge for Golden State with 27 points, knocking down 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. Curry, after a slow start, came alive in the second half, finishing with 21 points and hitting five of his 10 3-point attempts.

Gary Payton II (15 points, nine rebounds) and Kevon Looney (18 points) also made key contributions, providing hustle and grit to help secure the victory.

For the Thunder, Jalen Williams put up 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Isaiah Joe provided a spark off the bench with 17 points. Isaiah Hartenstein dominated the boards with 18 rebounds but struggled to finish inside, shooting just 2-for-10.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to return in Golden State for 2025 All-Star Game

OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been selected as a starter for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, marking his third straight appearance in the event.

This will be his second consecutive year as a starter, and his next trip to Chase Center will be for the All-Star Game.

Gilgeous-Alexander is putting up impressive numbers this season, averaging 32.5 points, 6.0 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Joining him as Western Conference All-Star starters are Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Nikola Jokic, while the Eastern Conference starters are Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The 2025 All-Star Game is set for Sunday, Feb. 16, at Chase Center.

This year’s format will break away from the traditional East vs. West matchup, instead featuring a four-team tournament.

Three squads will be made up of All-Star players, while the fourth will consist of Rising Stars. The semifinals and finals will be decided by the first team to reach 40 points.

