Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stats Tonight: How did Thunder superstar perform against Pistons? (April 2)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the favorites to win the NBA MVP this season alongside Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. The OKC Thunder have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, but they can't let up and be unprepared for the playoffs.

SGA is averaging 32.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. He's leading the league in scoring and will look to drop another magnificent stat line on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons at the Paycom Center.

So how did the Thunder superstar perform versus the Cade Cunningham-less Pistons?

Here are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's stats in the first quarter:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 15 2 2 1 2 1 1 12:00 5-6 0-0 5-6 +14

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

