Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stats Tonight: How did Thunder superstar perform against Pistons? (April 2)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Apr 03, 2025 02:25 GMT
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stats for April 2 vs. Pistons. (Photo: IMAGN)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the favorites to win the NBA MVP this season alongside Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. The OKC Thunder have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, but they can't let up and be unprepared for the playoffs.

SGA is averaging 32.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. He's leading the league in scoring and will look to drop another magnificent stat line on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons at the Paycom Center.

So how did the Thunder superstar perform versus the Cade Cunningham-less Pistons?

Here are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's stats in the first quarter:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander1522121112:005-60-05-6+14
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

हिन्दी