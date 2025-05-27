Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tackles allegations of being a 'free-throw merchant' head-on: "See it as a compliment"

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might be the reigning NBA MVP, but fans are still labeling him as a "free-throw merchant." Following the OKC Thunder's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 on Monday, SGA finally reacted to what some fans are calling him.

Ad

Speaking to reporters after the game, Gilgeous-Alexander was asked about his thoughts on fans inside the Target Center chanting "free-throw merchant" at him. He couldn't help but smile because that was the job of the Timberwolves fans. He also doesn't care about the label and even thinks that it's complimentary.

"In terms of the label, I don't care," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "I never cared. I said this before like, I've shot more free throws in a season than I did this season. I think because we're on the top of everyone's radar, it's a little bit more noticeable. And now, people care about it, but I kind of see it as a compliment."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

From 8:06 onward:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was brilliant in the OKC Thunder's 128-126 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. He finished with 40 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists on 13-for-30 shooting. The Thunder came back strong after a 42-point blowout loss in Game 3.

The young team is now one win away from the Thunder's first NBA Finals appearance since 2012, when Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden were still in Oklahoma City. SGA went to the free-throw line 14 times in Game 4, so the "free-throw merchant" label will likely be used again.

Ad

On the other hand, Anthony Edwards failed to show up for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Edwards shot the ball just 13 times, finishing with 16 points, four rebounds and six assists.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had historic performance in Game 4

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had historic performance in Game 4. (Photo: IMAGN)

According to NBA Stats, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the fifth player in playoff history to have at least 40 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists in a conference finals game. He joined an elite list of players in the history books, and his team is just one win away from the NBA Finals.

Ad

The first four players to record a 40/9/10 line were Oscar Robertson in 1963, Charles Barkley in 1993, LeBron James in 2018 and Devin Booker in 2021. Unfortunately, SGA was the only player not to record a triple-double.

Expand Tweet

It's not all SGA in Game 4 for the Thunder, with Jalen Williams scoring 14 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter. Chet Holmgren had a clutch block with under a minute left in the game, finishing with 21 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.