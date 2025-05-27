"Shameless fraud": Fans stunned as LeBron James unleashes wild dance moves less than a month after 'severe MCL sprain'

LA Lakers forward LeBron James and the team announced after their first-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves that the 40-year-old superstar suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee during the fourth quarter of game five. The recovery time for an injury as severe as that one is 3-5 weeks. However, fans reacted strongly to a video of James dancing at a party less than a month later.

Fans called out LeBron James for lying about his injury after seeing how easily he was moving while dancing in a video posted to TikTok and spread throughout social media. While James finished playing Game 5 against the Timberwolves, the All-NBA forward confirmed that he was, in fact, injured before it ended.

Regardless, some fans don't believe LeBron James after watching a video of him moving well. The video that fans are up in arms about was posted on May 26, a few days less than a month after Game 5. While it is on the shorter side of the recovery timeline, it is possible that James has completely overcome his injuries. The NBA's all-time leading scorer has worked with doctors since the series ended.

Nonetheless, fans are upset with the Lakers forward, claiming that he was lying about his injury if he is able to dance already. This isn't the first time that fans who dislike LeBron James accuse him of lying about injuries, and fans voiced their opinions with their comments on the video.

DreM @bluegreen818 Every1 knew LeCAP was cappin’….

Warriors Addict @DubsOnThree123 Severe my a**. That man is doing the electric slide and the stanky leg. Nothing is wrong with him.

J. Wood @JamesWoody89897 Dude is as fake as his hairline.

Expand Tweet

LeBron James dealt with physicality from the Minnesota Timberwolves throughout the first round-series?

LeBron James didn't suffer his MCL sprain until Game 5 of the Lakers' first-round series against the Timberwolves. However, Anthony Edwards and Co. were extremely physical with the All-Star forward from the tipoff of Game 1. James and Edwards were seen pushing one another as they came down the court, vying for position against their fellow Olympian.

James spoke about the physicality of the matchup on Mind the Game, a podcast he hosts alongside former two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash. According to James, he didn't mind the rough nature of the matchup as long as it was officiated the same way on each end of the floor.

"If that's how we're gonna play and that's how we're gonna allow it to be played, then I don't mind it," James said about getting physical. "Now, it needs to be that on both ends."

LeBron James embraced the physical nature of the series, but it ended up costing him in the final game. Fortunately for him, his Grade 2 MCL sprain appears to be close to, if not fully recovered already. Regardless of the credibility of the injury or its actual severity, fans are still taking the opportunity to accuse James of lying about it.

