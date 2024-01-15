"Shameless for someone who has 5 wins" - NBA fans troll Kyle Kuzma's Celtics-shaming tweet after Wizards lose to Pistons

As the Detroit Pistons picked up their fourth win of the season at the expense of the Washington Wizards on Monday, some fans brought back Washington forward Kyle Kuzma's December tweet.

The Pistons found themselves carrying a 19-point lead at halftime on the road against the Boston Celtics. However, the team with the league's best record rallied to beat the team with the worst record 128-122 in overtime on Dec. 28.

That loss tied Detroit for the most consecutive losses in NBA history with the Philadelphia 76ers, who also had 28 consecutive losses, stretching across the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kyle Kuzma tweeted a picture of his television screen with the halftime score, captioning it with "At this point its like 'dont be that team.'"

Expand Tweet

Fans didn't like what Kuzma said since he is also on a bottom-dwelling team.

Expand Tweet

Fans revived Kuzma's post saying that it did not age well.

Expand Tweet

Some fans even had the creativity of posting Michael Jordan's "It became personal with me" GIF as the Pistons' reaction to Kuzma's post.

Expand Tweet

Of course, many plastered the final score of the game between the Wizards and the Pistons to Kuzma.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Pistons beat writer Brandon Dent of Woodward Sports even put more shame on Kuzma's past post as the team lost to a Pistons squad playing without Cade Cunningham and Bojan Bogdanovic.

Expand Tweet

Of course, social media will always bring back the Kuzma sweatshirt picture into the situation.

Expand Tweet

Washington Wizards lose to Detroit Pistons as Kyle Kuzma gets ejected

The Washington Wizards (7-32) lost at home to the team with the NBA's worst record in the Detroit Pistons by a dozen points, 129-117.

Alec Bucks came off the bench with 34 points to lead the Pistons (4-36) while Jaden Ivey tallied 24 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Jalen Duren had a strong performance with 20 points and 19 rebounds.

For the Wizards, Kyle Kuzma finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. He got ejected at the 2:37 mark of the fourth quarter after getting a second technical for arguing with the referees when the Pistons were already leading by 12 points.

Tyus Jones led the Wizards with 22 points along with seven assists, six rebounds and one steal while Jordan Poole finished with 16 points while shooting 6 of 14.

The Washington Wizards have a chance to bounce back when they go on the road to battle the New York Knicks (23-17) on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons face the Minnesota Timberwolves (28-11) next on their schedule.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!