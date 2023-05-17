Shams Charnia reports Lakers are worried Austin Reaves will get better offers from other teams

Austin Reaves has proven to be an invaluable asset to the LA Lakers throughout this season, particularly in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Starting as a humble young guard who played with the poise of a seasoned veteran, Reaves showcased remarkable growth and now delivers elite performances as a role player for the team. As a testament to his contributions, the Lakers are prepared to offer him a lucrative four-year contract worth $50 million.

This offer from LA represents a substantial increase compared to Reaves' rookie contract, valued at $2.48 million. If he accepts the four-year deal, Reaves can anticipate earning $12.5 million annually—a remarkable leap for someone who went undrafted in 2021.

Undoubtedly, the rise of Reaves has caught everyone by surprise. He has emerged as one of the league's premier role players, causing concern within the Lakers organization. According to Shams Charania, the team fears that other NBA franchises may present Reaves with more enticing contract offers. If that were to happen, the Lakers would risk losing him, as their financial capabilities limit them to the $50 million four-year deal—a scenario reminiscent of the departure of Alex Caruso.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Rise of Austin Reaves

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six

Austin Reaves was signed by the LA Lakers back in 2021 after he went undrafted. No one was expecting anything from Reaves, however, he was able to show glimpses of his potential on the court during the 2021-22 NBA season. Despite averaging just 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game, Reaves delivered a few standout performances that hinted at his capabilities.

One of his most memorable showings in the 2021-22 season was a triple-double against the Denver Nuggets in April, where he recorded 31 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists. This exceptional performance served as evidence that Austin possessed the potential to thrive in the NBA.

In the present season, Austin Reaves has taken his game to new heights, solidifying his value to the Lakers. Throughout the 2022-23 regular season, Reaves raised his averages to 13.0 points, 3.4 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game. However, it is his playoff performances that have truly impressed observers. Despite it being his inaugural postseason experience, Reaves has displayed a composure that suggests he belongs on the grand stage.

In the 2023 playoffs, Austin is currently averaging an impressive 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. He made a significant impact in his playoff debut, contributing 23 points to help the Lakers secure a victory against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1. Reaves followed up with another 23-point performance in Game 4 against the Grizzlies and replicated the feat once more in Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors.

Given his recent stellar play, it comes as no surprise that the Lakers are offering Austin Reaves a contract worth $50 million. Hopefully, during the offseason, no other team will swoop in and lure Reaves away from the Purple and Gold.

Poll : 0 votes