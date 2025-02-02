"Shams got hacked?" - $244,623,120 Pacers star questions NBA insider for blockbuster trade involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis

The NBA world was stunned after a blockbuster trade involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis was reported by ESPN's Shams Charania. Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was like a lot of people online, asking if the famous basketball insider was hacked.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Haliburton asked the question if Charania was hacked after the LA Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz seemingly agreed to one of the biggest trades in NBA history.

"Shams got hacked?" Haliburton tweeted.

The LA Lakers are reportedly trading Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first round pick to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markief Morris.

The Utah Jazz are receiving Jalen Hood-Schifino from the Lakers, a 2025 LA Clippers second-rounder and a 2025 second-round pick from Dallas.

Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated soon.

