  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Shams got hacked?" - $244,623,120 Pacers star questions NBA insider for blockbuster trade involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis

"Shams got hacked?" - $244,623,120 Pacers star questions NBA insider for blockbuster trade involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 02, 2025 05:35 GMT
$244,623,120 Pacers star questions NBA insider for blockbuster trade involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis. (Photo: IMAGN)
$244,623,120 Pacers star questions NBA insider for blockbuster trade involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis. (Photo: IMAGN)

The NBA world was stunned after a blockbuster trade involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis was reported by ESPN's Shams Charania. Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was like a lot of people online, asking if the famous basketball insider was hacked.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Haliburton asked the question if Charania was hacked after the LA Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz seemingly agreed to one of the biggest trades in NBA history.

"Shams got hacked?" Haliburton tweeted.
also-read-trending Trending

The LA Lakers are reportedly trading Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first round pick to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markief Morris.

The Utah Jazz are receiving Jalen Hood-Schifino from the Lakers, a 2025 LA Clippers second-rounder and a 2025 second-round pick from Dallas.

Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated soon.

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी