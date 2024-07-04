"Shanghai Sharks are the only team" - NBA fans react to report about Ben Simmons being snubbed by other franchises

As they enter a rebuilding phase, the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly shopping several veteran role players, including guard-forward Ben Simmons. However, the three-time All-Star purportedly hasn't generated any interest in the trade market, sparking NBA fan mockery.

After finishing 11th (32-50) in the Eastern Conference, Brooklyn agreed to trade its top player, wing Mikal Bridges, to the New York Knicks on June 25. The blockbuster deal seemingly signaled the franchise's desire to rebuild, with HoopsHype's Michael Scotto later confirming so.

"With Brooklyn entering a rebuild, [Cameron] Johnson is considered one of several trade candidates, including Dorian Finney-Smith, Bojan Bogdanovic, Dennis Schroder, Ben Simmons and backup center Day’Ron Sharpe," Scotto wrote Sunday.

However, according to NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, a Simmons trade is unlikely to happen anytime soon. On Tuesday, Robinson reported that teams aren't willing to take on the oft-injured 2016 No. 1 pick's massive expiring salary.

Simmons suited up in only 15 games this past season due to knee and back injuries. Meanwhile, he is owed $40.3 million next season. That marks the final year of the five-year, $177.2 million contract extension he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019.

"[The Golden State] Warriors were interested in Ben Simmons heavily when he was a 76er. Now a member of the Brooklyn Nets, I asked someone in the know on the Nets' side about Brooklyn trading Ben Simmons, and they said, 'It’s hard to,'" Robinson said. "They shared teams are not feeling having to pay him $30 million-plus, and said currently, 'Don’t see it happening.'"

Following the report, many fans on X/Twitter quipped about Simmons' non-existent trade value not being surprising or newsworthy.

"Shocking developments here," @BronToAD said.

"The sun rises every day," @OwnedByKyrie said.

"Can’t believe it," @MikeyCoinSnatch said.

Meanwhile, others suggested that Simmons consider taking his talents overseas after his contract expires.

"Shanghai Sharks are the only team, and they’re in China," @phisportfanatic said.

"Imagine Ben giving Dwight [Howard] some lobs in Taiwan, would be a serious pick-and-roll tandem," @X1001Quotes said.

Ben Simmons reportedly on track to return by training camp

While injuries have hindered Ben Simmons' trade value, he is reportedly on track in his recovery process. He has been gradually working his way back after undergoing a microscopic partial discectomy in mid-March to treat a nerve impingement in his lower back.

On April 24, Nets general manager Sean Marks provided an update on Simmons' rehab. Marks noted that "all signs point to" him returning by next season's training camp.

However, even if Simmons comes back fully healthy, he will likely have to take a substantial step forward to come anywhere close to justifying his hefty salary.

Through 57 total games with Brooklyn, Simmons is averaging 6.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game, shooting 57.0%.

