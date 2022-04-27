“They were not good enough as a team, just like Brooklyn wasn’t good enough to win a game” - Shannon Sharpe believes you cannot question 4-time MVP’s commitment to the game of basketball

Speaking on "Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe scoffed at the notion that some question LeBron James' passion for basketball. Shannon Sharpe argued that James could only do so much with such a weak roster, stating:

"The one guy you should not question his commitment to the game of basketball, getting better or trying to win is that guy (LeBron James).... The Lakers weren't good enough, they were not good enough as a team just like Brooklyn wasn't good enough to win a game."

Shannon Sharpe has never been afraid to voice his opinion. His defense of James comes on the heels of the backlash James has received for his offseason activities.

After a long season, it's not uncommon for players to take time to rest. A recent video was posted on Instagram showing James dancing on vacation as he enjoys the offseason.

James has been active on social media throughout the playoffs, and recently even tweeted:

"I can/will NOT miss the postseason again for my career! This s*** HURT. Ok back to watching these games."

LeBron James @KingJames I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This shit HURT. Ok back to watching these games. I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This shit HURT. Ok back to watching these games.

James and the LA Lakers are coming off a nightmare year which saw the team finish in eleventh place in the Western Conference standings.

Shannon Sharpe defends LA Lakers superstar LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James.

With the grueling grind of an 82 game season, the offseason is a time of the year for players to spend some time relaxing with their friends and family. This is especially common for players like LeBron James, who will be entering the 20th season of his illustrious career.

After a year that looked to offer plenty of opportunity for the Lakers to make a finals run, it turned out to be a disaster.

The Lakers head into the summer as one of the most fascinating storylines in the NBA. With a team that is full of veteran players and lacks cap space, the Lakers organization will have to get creative if they want to improve.

Not only will any moves grab the attention of fans, they could also dictate James' future with the team. James is expected to become a free agent after the 2022-23 season and could be willing to move on if the Lakers don't get back on track.

Edited by Adam Dickson