LeBron James and the LA Lakers have started to build some momentum with their recent play. But James is hoping that the Lakers' front office will be aggressive to contend for a championship.

There's been no secret that the Lakers are in need of additional moves to upgrade their roster. After a slow start to the season, the Lakers have started to show signs of promise. With superstar big man Anthony Davis sidelined, the future looked dim.

But the Lakers (19-21) have battled back and weathered the storm. Los Angeles currently finds itself in the midst of a five-game winning streak and has won six of its last seven games.

LeBron James said that he wants to see management be aggressive in acquiring future assets. That could be challenging, given the lack of tradeable assets on the roster. On "Undisputed," analyst Shannon Sharpe agreed with LeBron's comments:

"We know how LeBron feels. He wants a move that says, "OK, (general manager) Rob (Pelinka), OK, (owner) Jeanie (Buss), y’all serious about winning a championship?”

LeBron James and LA Lakers hope to make a run in Western Conference

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James

It's been a promising turnaround for LeBron James and the LA Lakers. But there's still plenty of work left to be done.

The Lakers are 19-21 heading into Monday night's showdown against the Denver Nuggets (26-13), who lead the Western Conference. With recent news that Anthony Davis could be returning in several weeks, there's suddenly optimism for this Lakers team.

As of right now, the Lakers have the tools to make a run for a spot in the playoffs. But it would seem unlikely that this team can contend without any potential players brought in.

Los Angeles will be one of the top teams to keep an eye on ahead of the NBA's trade deadline next month. The roster lacks depth and could use a couple of pieces to help move the needle forward. While Anthony Davis has been sidelined, LeBron has turned his play up to another level.

In his last nine games, James is averaging 34.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. During that span, LeBron is shooting an impressive 56.9%.

Poll : 0 votes