Shannon Sharpe demands Terrell Owens and Stephen A. Smith work things out privately following ugly spat online

Throughout his time on air at ESPN, Stephen A. Smith has had some problems with certain guests. However, his new co-host wants him to squash his beef with a former NFL star.

During a recent episode of their "Nightcap" podcast, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson began discussing the relationship between Stephen A. Smith and Terrell Owens. The two had an ugly dust up on "First Take" in the past, and haven't spoken much since.

As a former NFL player himself, Shannon Sharpe has a good relationship with Owens. He also grown closer with Stephen A. now that they've joined forces on ESPN.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While discussing the matter, Johnson and Shannon Sharpe both agreed that Owens and Stephen A. need to put their difference aside from what happened in the past.

"I think things are gonna be okay," Johnson said. "I want them two gentlemen to sit down and has out their differences and just let bygons be bygons and keep doing what they're doing in their respective worlds."

What happened between Stephen A. Smith and Terrell Owens?

This beef between Stephen A. Smith and Terrell Owens began when the NFL Hall of Famer was on "First Take." The interview quickly got out of hand when Owens made a comment that Stephen A. felt crossed a line.

While on the show, Owens and Stephen A. Smith got into a discussion about Colin Kaepernick. At the time, he had just finished a workout in front of team scouts in hopes of landing another contract.

Stephen A. was open about things he didn't agree with regarding the situation and how it was handled. Owens disagreed with him, and the made a comment that sent things into a tailspin.

"Max is gonna get here. Like I said, I'm in the streets. Max [Kellerman] almost seems blacker than you Stephen A.," Owens said.

Stephen A. has proven he can shake some things off, but that wasn't the case here. He quickly cut Owens off and made it clear that he crossed a line with that comment.

"With all due respect, you done crossed the line," Smith said. "Any of y'all that wanna debate me in front of black people and talk about what's best for black people, name the time and place I'll show up."

After cutting off Owens, Stephen A. made it clear that he does support Colin Kaepernick. He even invited him on to First Take to give him a platform, but he turned it down.

Years removed from this scuffle, people close to both of them want to see them hash things out and move on.