“Russ started this mess, he talks trash all the time” - Shannon Sharpe on not having a problem with Minnesota Timberwolves players talking trash to Russell Westbrook

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook engaged in a war of words with Patrick Beverley during his team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves as the duo have a bit of history with trash talking.

On Fox Sports' morning show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, former NFL player Shannon Sharpe spoke about how he doesn't see an issue with Beverley constantly chirping at Westbrook. Sharpe said:

"The reason I don't have a problem with them (Timberwolves) talking trash is because Russ started this mess, Russ trash talks all the time. If you talk it, you better be able to take it because at some point in time, they're going to get you, they're going to get you back."

Westbrook and Beverley have quite a history as their days of trash talking on the court goes back to Westbrook's time with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Beverley's time with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Meanwhile, the Lakers succumbed to yet another defeat as they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-124 on a night when Westbrook had 15 points, five assists and four rebounds while shooting the ball less than 42% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"The reason I don't have a problem with the Timberwolves talking trash is because Russ started this mess, he talks trash all the time. If you talk it, you better be able to take it." @ShannonSharpe on Westbrook responding to trash talk from Timberwolves:"The reason I don't have a problem with the Timberwolves talking trash is because Russ started this mess, he talks trash all the time. If you talk it, you better be able to take it." .@ShannonSharpe on Westbrook responding to trash talk from Timberwolves: "The reason I don't have a problem with the Timberwolves talking trash is because Russ started this mess, he talks trash all the time. If you talk it, you better be able to take it." https://t.co/XfaIo0OMw9

Why has it gone so wrong for Russell Westbrook with the Lakers?

Westbrook in action against the Dallas Mavericks

Russell Westbrook's return to his native Los Angeles to play for the LA Lakers alongside LeBron James this season was viewed as a homecoming that would bring the championship to the franchise this season. However, things haven't panned out that way with the team barely in a Play-In spot with a 27-34 record.

Westbrook is currently averaging 17.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and seven assists per game this season. He has shot over 43% from the field and at a paltry rate of 27.7% from beyond the arc. The 33-year-old is also averaging nearly four turnovers a night and the sheer pace at which he plays has been hard to keep up with for the oldest roster in the league.

StatMuse @statmuse Russell Westbrook is shooting 32% and 25% from three in 2022. Russell Westbrook is shooting 32% and 25% from three in 2022. https://t.co/2AXqkNywG1

Westbrook's defense has also been shockingly poor this season. His team is ranked 15th in the league in defense. All of these factors, coupled with his exhorbant salary of over $44 million, made him an almost immovable prospect before the trade deadline day.

The former OKC Thunder superstar has a history of not getting along with other superstars on the court either. The only way forward for him and the LA-based franchise seems to be a move away from the team to a place where he can run the show and be the man since his mammoth contract is acting as a roadblock for the Lakers or Russell Westbrook needs to accept the proposition of coming off the bench and running the second unit.

Edited by Arnav

LIVE POLL Q. Should the Lakers trade Russell Westbrook? Yes No 0 votes so far