Shannon Sharpe flames Lakers' lax defense

By Zachary Howell
Modified Mar 25, 2025 17:08 GMT
Luka Doncic and Shannon Sharpe
Shannon Sharpe flames Lakers' lax defense (image credit: IMAGN)

Shannon Sharpe has been one of the LA Lakers' biggest supporters in the sports media world. However, he called out the team for its defensive shortcomings in its last three games, saying that its effort level is unacceptable.

Sharpe spent 14 years in the NFL and is considered one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game. After retiring, he was with FS1 for seven years before joining ESPN as a recurring panelist on "First Take." His charisma and unique perspective on sports have made him a popular figure for the network.

On Tuesday's episode of the show when the conversation focused on the Lakers' string of defeats, he called out the defensive effort. According to Sharpe, the defense has fallen far from the level it was at when the team was reinvigorated by the addition of Luka Doncic ahead of the trade deadline.

"The Lakers don't play any defense," Sharpe said. "They gave up 146 to Chicago, they gave up 118 last night."They're allowing teams to get whatever they want. They're not nearly as physical as they need to be on the defensive end."

LA has been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA this season under JJ Redick, but in its last three games (all losses), the team has given up at least 118 points per game, including 146 to the Chicago Bulls, who are 31-40. Sharpe added that although the Lakers were not making the effort, he is not worried about them for the playoffs.

Will Shannon Sharpe's criticism of the Lakers' defense assist them before the postseason?

Shannon Sharpe has been quick to criticize the Lakers when they underachieve but remains convinced that they will represent the Western Conference in the NBA finals. The West will be difficult to conquer in the playoffs, but if LA can't get its defense organized, it could go home as early as the first round.

The Lakers' roster is built to be malleable around their two superstars, Luka Doncic and LeBron James, but their failure to keep up with established interior presence could come back to haunt them in the playoffs if they match up against Nikola Jokic or Alperen Sengun.

Doncic and James will be relied upon to drive the team's offense, but players like Rui Hachimura and Dorian Finney-Smith will be expected to anchor the defense. LA fans have been known to carry high expectations when it comes to their team's success, making another short postseason run a dangerous situation for JJ Redick and the Lakers to be in.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
