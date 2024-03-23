Shannon Sharpe furious at Kobe Bryant's parents reportedly auctioning off NBA Championship ring, cites fractured relationship

When Kobe Bryant won the 2000 championship with Shaquille O'Neal, he requested championship rings to be made for his family. Now, his parents have reportedly put up the '00 title ring for auction, which has ticked off NFL legend Shannon Sharpe.

According to reports, Kobe's father, Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, has put the championship ring for auction that's believed to be worth $141,000. It was a gift from the LA Lakers legend after he won his first title and it's the replica of the ring that he earned.

After the news about the ring being auctioned off broke out, there were mixed reactions on the matter. One of the personalities who didn't like the parents' decision to sell the ring was Sharpe.

In the most recent episode of "Night Cap," the former football star did not hold back against the Bryants. He called out the fractured relationship they shared with their late son, and their previous attempts at profiting off his success.

"I know (if) my mom sold anything of mine she ain't about to get nothing," Sharpe said. "I hope she got $20 million for it cause she never getting another dime from Shannon... just because you're my blood, that should be more of a reason that I cut your a** off.

His co-host, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas defended Bryant's parents. Arenas pointed out that the parents were simply trying to survive after being cut off, but Sharpe asked him why the parents were cut off in the first place. They touched on a sensitive subject of the five-time champion choosing his wife, Vanessa, over his parents.

"He wanted Vanessa more than the advice from his parents, you can't be mad."

This isn't the only time that the parents tried to auction off the '00 championship ring. Back in 2013, they reportedly tried to sell the ring but soon removed it from the auction house afteregal action by Kobe.

What happened with Kobe Bryant's wife and his parents?

Kobe Bryant's relationship with his parents has been a rocky one reportedly since early 2001. This rumor in Bryant's life took off after his parents were reportedly not in attendance during his wedding with Vanessa. At that time, both parents reportedly didn't approve of his relationship with his then-girlfriend.

It turned to worse in 2013 after Bryant found out about his '00 championship ring being put up for sale. The 15-time All-NBA player sued his parents, claiming he had not given them permission to sell the ring. His parents had also put two of his uniforms from Lower Merrion High School for sale.

Both parties later reached a settlement, preventing any sale of the items.

"We apologize for any misunderstanding and unintended pain we have caused our son and appreciate the financial support he has provided over the years," Bryant's parents released a statement at the time.

