Shannon Sharpe humorously reflects on viral video reaction to copping Steph Curry's game-worn shoes: “Bron doesn’t catch me”

Shannon Sharpe has long been known to be a LeBron James fan. Over time, the former NFL champion has been known for claiming that the LA Lakers superstar has been one of the greatest players in basketball.

That though didn't stop him from copping a pair of Currys from Golden State Warriors franchise icon, Steph Curry. Soon after, he also cheekily added that he hoped James wouldn't catch him.

Speaking on the 'Nightcap' podcast, Sharpe shared how he was standing outside the locker room after the Warriors vs. Lakers game at the Crypto.com Arena. He could be seen interacting with Curry, who later gifted him a pair of his game-worn sneakers.

"I'm just making sure LeBron doesn't catch me."

It was another clash of the heavyweights on Saturday when James and Curry faced off against each other, marking the 50th duel between both players. Despite the Lakers forward propping up 40 points, it was Steph Curry and the Warriors winning the contest 128-121.

Shannon Sharpe wasn't amused with LeBron James' agent Rich Paul's claim of being a shooter as good as Steph Curry

Shannon Sharpe was not amused when he hosted LeBron James' agent Rich Paul, who claimed he was as good a shooter as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. The former NFL champion listened to Paul, who said he was in the same class as the 'Splash Brothers', and the latter kept it real.

"Oh you talking about basketball into a rim. ... The mere fact that you putting yourself... Rich! ... My point is you're putting yourself in that group. I ain't got no problem with the names you mention, it's just the fact that your name is in there."

[Start at 37:14 onwards]

Shannon Sharpe was known for going toe-to-toe with Skip Bayless on FS' 'Undisputed' and after seven years with the network, he inked a deal with ESPN and now appears alongside Stephen A. Smith. The pairing has been a hit with fans as both analysts share wisdom and witty repartees in copious doses.

As for his fanboy moment with Steph Curry, the clip may have seen Sharpe receive some brickbats from the fans on social media, but given his rapport with LeBron James, it's safe to say that there wouldn't be a problem brewing anytime soon.