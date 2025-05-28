Shannon Sharpe insists Anthony Edwards needs to have a ring to be the face of the league, but its not a championship ring

Anthony Edwards has been at the forefront of the conversation when NBA experts discuss which players could be the next face of the league. While some analysts have said that the All-Star guard needs to guide the Minnesota Timberwolves to a title in order to earn it, Shannon Sharpe believes that Edwards needs a wedding ring in order to be given that responsibility.

Sharpe is a member of the NFL's Hall of Fame after a long, successful career playing football. Since retiring, he has transitioned into the world of sports media as an analyst. His opinion on Edwards is shared by other former players, including Kendrick Perkins, who described the face of the league as a duty that includes a player's life off the court as well as on it.

Sharpe gave his opinion on the conversation on Wednesday's episode of "Nightcap", an online show he hosts alongside former NFL wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson. Former NBA All-Star Joe Johnson joined the conversation, where Sharpe explained his reasoning, saying that a star having stability is just as important ashow they perform in games.

"I just go back and look at the faces of the NBA," Sharpe said about the league's history. "Tell me the guy that's been the face of the NBA that did not show, display stability."

Edwards is not married, and the 23-year-old made headlines when he refused to pay monthly child support to one of his former girlfriends, insisting on giving all the money to her upfront. When compared to the veterans that have led the league for the past 20 years, Minnesota's star doesn't have a wife or family around him yet.

Anthony Edwards is battling Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others to be the face of the NBA

While Edwards has said that he does not want to be the face of the league, his competitiveness and swagger has put him in the conversation regardless. However, when compared to the other players vying for that title once LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry decide to retire, he is one of the only ones who is not married, unlike his Western Conference Finals opponent.

When he was accepting his MVP award, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander broke down into tears as he thanked his wife, Hailey Summers. The young couple got married in 2024 and have one son, Aries. Looking around the league, Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic, and other stars have partners and children that give them support off the court.

Sharpe's comments on what Edwards is lacking were not received well when he gave them last year, but his point remains. To him, the league's leaders need to have a family and a marriage off the court to motivate them to be good role models, not only to those close to them but to the millions of fans that tune in to their games each season.

