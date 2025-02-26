Shannon Sharpe keeps it real about Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry prioritizing relationship over kids 

In an interview late last week, Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, told People Magazine that her relationship with her husband always comes before being parents. At the time, Curry explained that when the two put one another first, their children reap the benefits of having happy parents who love one another.

Despite that, there was some talk online about whether or not the two have things backward and whether their kids should come first. The chatter became so prevalent that NFL legend turned TV personality Shannon Sharpe discussed the interview and Ayesha's comments on his show, "Night Cap."

During Tuesday's episode, Sharpe spoke with another NFL legend, Chad Ochocinco, formerly known as Chad Johnson, about the comments.

From the sounds of things, the two agree with Curry. As Sharpe stated, growing up, his grandmother lived by a similar set of rules where her husband, his grandfather, came first, and the kids after.

"That's a great way to do things. 'We first.' 'If we are happy, the kids going to be Gucci,'" Sharpe said. "I know with my grandma it wasn't no kids first. It was Papa first. Barney Porter ate first. He got what he wanted. ... Obviously, Barney Porter came first in everything. And the kids came next. That's how it was."

Looking back at what Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, said about their relationship before being parents

Although Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, knew each other when they were teenagers growing up in Charlotte, they didn't end up dating until later in life. Since their marriage in 2011, the couple have welcomed four kids: Riley, Ryan, Canon, and their newborn Caius, who is coming up on his first birthday.

Although the two have been parents for the majority of their marriage, the way Ayesha sees things, their relationship is the foundation upon which their family is built.

As such, she explained to People that she and Steph are on the same page about the hierarchy of things:

"I think for us, our relationship always comes first," Ayesha said. "Then, we're parents, and that works for us because then you have two happy people raising the kids in the house. So, the family sector in our lives always comes first."

Before having their fourth child, Ayesha Curry said it felt like a piece of their family was missing. With baby No. 4 crawling as he nears his first birthday, it sounds like the family is done having kids.

