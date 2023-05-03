Shannon Sharpe proclaims ‘Suns are about to set’ as Kevin Durant and co. go down 2-0

As the NBA playoffs heat up, Kevin Durant's star starts to dim. Durant and his Phoenix Suns are facing a tough battle against the Denver Nuggets, who currently hold a commanding 2-0 lead in their series. Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe has publicly proclaimed that "the Suns are about to set" for Kevin Durant and co., but can they turn things around?

Kevin Durant and Suns face an uphill battle as Denver take commanding 2-0 series lead

Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets - Game Two

The Phoenix Suns came into the playoffs as one of the hottest teams in the NBA after the trade deadline, but they now face a daunting challenge against the Denver Nuggets. After dropping two straight games against their opponents, the Suns must regroup and find a way to turn things around.

Much of this uphill battle falls on Kevin Durant's shoulders, who was joined by the Suns in a mid-season trade. The superstar forward has been dominant throughout his career, but he'll need to kick it up another notch if he wants to lead his team back from such a big deficit.

The Suns will also need more production from their supporting cast if they want any chance at success. Role players like Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul will need to step up and provide some much-needed scoring punches alongside Kevin Durant.

Despite these challenges, there is still hope for the Suns. The series isn't over yet, and with some key adjustments on both ends of the court, anything could happen in Game 3.

So can Kevin Durant and co. mount a comeback? Only time will tell - but one thing is certain: fans are in for an exciting ride as these two talented teams continue to battle it out on basketball's biggest stage.

Shannon Sharpe's comments on the Suns

Shannon Sharpe, the former NFL tight end and current analyst on Fox Sports' "Undisputed," recently weighed in on the Phoenix Suns' struggles against the Denver Nuggets. In his signature over-the-top style, Sharpe declared that "the Suns are about to set" as they trail 2-0 in the series.

Sharpe's comments were not without merit, however. The Suns have struggled mightily to contain Denver's star center Nikola Jokic, who has dominated them both offensively and defensively. Meanwhile, Phoenix's own star guard Devin Booker has had trouble finding his rhythm amidst the Nuggets' suffocating defense.

I need you to explain it. I want you to explain it to me. Let's just say for the sake of argument, skip. I was seven years old and you're trying to explain something to me. I need you to break it down in the simplest and most general terms. Why the hell does Monty Williams keep putting DeAndre Ayton on your with no help, didn't he losing NBA Finals by doing this?

How many times must this man do this to use the egg? Let's come with a double. On the night, Jamal Murray was 3 or 15, gave you 10 points, and he got like four or six of those gifts in the fourth quarter and you lose by 10. Look, I don't expect KD to be a 10 or 27. Again, Book is booked. Book gave you 35I expect book to give you 35. I expect KD and book to give you somewhere between 55 and 70 points a game.

You would when it's my turn. I'm waiting very patiently over here. Very patiently. You better about that unleash well. You better hurry up and unleash cuz the sun is about to set OK?.

Despite these challenges, some observers believe that it is too early to count out the Suns just yet. With their talented young core and experienced coach Monty Williams leading them, there is still reason to hope for a comeback from Phoenix.

Ultimately, only time will tell whether Shannon Sharpe's prediction proves accurate or if Kevin Durant and the Suns can rise once again and prove their doubters wrong.

