Shannon Sharpe pulls no punches on Draymond Green's controversial conduct in gut-wrenching Warriors loss

On Saturday's episode of his podcast "Nightcap", Shannon Sharpe didn't hold back on criticising Draymond Green, for his controversial conduct, in the Golden State Warriors' gut-wrenching Game 3 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Despite being in foul trouble, Green was committed back-to-back fouls late in the fourth quarter, which got him fouled out for the game.

The Warriors center was handed his fifth foul upon a review by the Timberwolves, which showed him grabbing Julius Randle's jersey. Just 20 seconds after the foul, Green again fouled Jaden McDaniels while contesting his dunk attempt.

Reacting to Green's fouling out with under five minutes left in the game and the Timberwolves up two, Sharpe called out the former DPOY for fouling unnecessarily.

"Draymond needs to understand," Sharpe said. "In that situation, why would you contest that dunk? You got five fouls, you just picked up your fifth foul on an overturn ... Why wouldn't you give them the two points? Because you're more valuable than two points. And by not doing that, now you (Warriors) really have one guy to initiate the offense."

"In a situation like that, Draymond just conceded."

Watch the segement at 12:19 here:

With Draymond Green off the floor, the Golden State Warriors lost their primary defender and suffered a 102-97 loss despite being in the lead for most of the game. Green concluded with two points, two rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Draymond Green torched by Warriors fans for Game 3 blunder

The Golden State Warriors had put on a valiant effort to clinch Game 3 in the absence of Steph Curry. However, Draymond Green's fouling out in the final minutes seemingly tipped the game in favor of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Reacting to his performance in the game, Warriors fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to bash Green, with many blaming him for the loss.

"Draymond you are an embarrassment to this team," a fan tweeted.

"I'm so sick of Draymond," a fan tweeted.

"draymond lost us the game," a fan tweeted.

"It was over when they choked that lead and Draymond made it worse," a fan tweeted.

"Draymond sold the game and acting like it’s not his fault," a fan tweeted.

"Can’t wait for draymond to be off this damn team. Ruined this game for us," a fan tweeted.

The Warriors will still be without Steph Curry, as they look to even the series against the Timberwolves during Game 4 on Monday.

