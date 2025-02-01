Shannon Sharpe questions NBA investigation clearing Terry Rozier of wrongdoing in illegal betting operation

NBA analyst Shannon Sharpe shared his reaction to the NBA investigation that cleared Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier of any alleged wrongdoing in illegal betting operations.

Sharpe appeared on an episode of "Nightcap" on Friday and discussed with co-host Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson the results of the NBA investigation into Rozier's alleged involvement in illegal betting activities.

Johnson said the federal investigation may yield the same results as the league query. Sharpe then went in a slightly different direction and questioned the investigation conducted by the league:

"You think I want to find something that's going on with my player and manipulating the games?" Sharpe said (Timestamp: 1:02). "That's what I want?"

Johnson agreed with Sharpe's statements but argued that if the federal investigators found something, it would damage the league's image.

"I see you going with it. Protecting the shield, the NBA shield," Johnson said. "But you gonna let the player skate on by without laying down the law?"

To which Sharpe replied:

"I'm hoping the FBI don't snoop," Sharpe said (Timestamp: 2:03). "I'm hoping the FBI says, 'Okay, they did their investigation. Let's let it lie.'"

Sharpe further expressed his frustration with NBA players risking their careers in illegal activities.

"What I don't understand ... guys are making so much money, why would you even run the risk?" Sharpe said (Timestamp: 2:23). "The risk is just too great, that's what I don't get."

According to Spotrac, Rozier has earned $133.8 million in career earnings. In 2021, he signed a four-year, $96.3 million contract extension with the Charlotte Hornets.

"For a couple of dollars for the homies of somebody, you're willing to risk that and your good name and your reputation." Sharpe added (Timestamp: 2:51).

Rozier allegedly manipulated his performance in March 2023 while playing for the Hornets. The league said suspicions were raised when an unusual pattern of wagers was placed on Rozier underperforming and going under his statistical benchmark against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Rozier left that game after playing a little over nine minutes and scoring just five points. As per reports, Rozier went to the locker room due to a sore right foot.

Terry Rozier declines to address the NBA and federal investigations

On Friday, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier finally broke his silence amid the federal investigation on illegal sports betting.

As the Heat embarked on a four-game road stretch starting in San Antonio, Rozier was asked for comments on his alleged involvement, including the investigations conducted by the league and the federal government. The 30-year-old evaded questions, saying that, on the advice of his legal team, he would not comment on the matter.

"On advice from counsel, I can’t answer any questions about that matter," Rozier said. "So, I won’t."

The Boston Celtics selected Rozier as the 16th overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft. He is in his 10th season in the league and is averaging 12.1 points and 4.1 assists.

Rozier will continue to appear in Heat games, as the league found no wrongdoing, and no crime has been charged against him yet.

