“The Warriors would welcome Kevin Durant crawling back to them with open arms” - Shannon Sharpe says Golden State Warriors can put together package for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has requested a trade out of the Brooklyn Nets, and it is very likely he will be moved this summer.

However, the two-time champion has four more years on his contract and not much leverage, so the Nets will take their time to get the best possible deal. This time, it doesn't matter where Durant wants to go.

One team that can put together a great package is the Golden State Warriors. Analyst Shannon Sharpe believes they they would welcome their former superstar back.

"The Warriors are the only team that can put a package that I believe will satisfy them," Sharpe said.

Several other teams want to trade for the 12-time All-Star, but the Dubs have both great players and draft picks to include in the trade package.

Golden State Warriors could reunite with Kevin Durant this summer

According to reports, the Brooklyn Nets want both good players and draft picks for Kevin Durant. They don't want to go into the rebuilding mode, but they also want to make sure they have valuable draft picks in the future.

The Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are the three teams that have been linked to the Nets. However, none of those can put together a great package for the four-time scoring champion.

Shannon Sharpe believes that the Golden State Warriors could put together a great package and would also like to reunite with Durant.

"It seems to me the only team that can put together a package of young talented players plus draft picks are the Warriors," Sharpe said. "And I believe the Warriors would welcome him back, welcome Kevin Durant crawling back to them with open arms."

The analyst noted that the Warriors won't be able to trade Andrew Wiggins to the Nets because he is on a maximum rookie deal. In order for this to happen, Brooklyn would need to get rid of Ben Simmons first.

"Wiggins can't be included in the package because he is already on a rookie max deal, the same as Ben Simmons," Sharpe said. "So in order for them to get Wiggins, you would have to move Ben Simmons."

Steph Curry's legacy would be incredible

Steph Curry has won four championships so far and has revolutionized the game with his limitless range.

If the Warriors get Durant back, Sharpe pointed out that Curry would most likely end his career with six or seven rings.

"This guarantees them another possibly two rings, maybe even three, who knows, if they can stay healthy," Sharpe said. " All of a sudden, Steph can go from four or maybe five rings, he can go six, maybe seven rings."

If this happens, Curry could end his career as one of the top three players in league history.

