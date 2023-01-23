Sports analyst and former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe was a popular topic of conversation in the world of sports this weekend.

Sharpe was in attendance as a fan on Friday night in the LA Lakers' game against the Memphis Grizzlies. He hasn't been afraid of showcasing his fandom towards LeBron James and the Lakers publicly over the years. In this instance, Sharpe looked to have gone over the line.

During a game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Sharpe was seen as visibly frustrated towards Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks and other players. This resulted in a shouting match between the parties.

On Monday morning, Sharpe took to "Undisputed" to publicly apologize for his actions during Friday night's game:

"It does not matter what Dillon Brooks said or how many times he said it, me being the responsible person, me having the platform that I have and having so many people look up to me, I was wrong. I should have lowered the temperature in the arena. Instead, I turned the temperature up and I let it get out of hand."

Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe smoothing things out after previous altercation

The altercation between Shannon Sharpe and the Memphis Grizzlies players was a bit odd. That's especially true given the fact that Sharpe is well respected by a lot of players around the professional sports world.

Dillon Brooks didn't back down from shouting his own words at Sharpe. He reportedly referred to Sharpe as a "blogger" and a "pedestrian."

Sharpe also made it a point to apologize to other Grizzlies players, such as star guard Ja Morant. The LA Lakers would end up pulling out a victory against the Grizzlies with a final score of 122-121 on Friday night.

After Sunday's win against the Portland Trail Blazers, that gave the Lakers two consecutive wins and an overall record of 22-25.

