"Shaq is mad" - NBA fans react as Dwight Howard secures Orlando Magic Hall of Fame honor

Former NBA center Dwight Howard was honored by the Orlando Magic on Monday when he was inducted into the franchise's Hall of Fame. Howard is considered to be one of the best players to ever play for the Magic. During his time with the organization, the big man was a force to be reckoned with in the league.

Drafted by the Orlando franchise in 2004, Howard developed into one of the best frontcourt players around the association. The player out of high school was a multiple-time All-Star and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year with the Magic. He also led the team to a Finals appearance in 2009.

After receiving the honor, Howard gave a speech, thanking the organization and his family.

"First, I wanna start thanking my parents, my mom and my dad," Howard said.

Fans reacted to Howard's induction.

"Dwight Howard got inducted into the Magic hall of fame you know Shaq is mad 😭" a fan said.

"Nobody tell Shaq," another fan said.

"That poverty franchise gave both of their all time best players to us 😭😭😭," one fan said, referring to another Magic legend, Shaquille O'Neal.

Other fans became nostalgic and talked about how good Howard was with the Magic.

"Dwight Howard is definitely a Magic legend, great move by the organization," a fan said.

"Dwight Howard was an absolute force when he played in Orlando," another fan commented.

"As he should. He should also be on the top 75!" one fan said.

Howard spent eight seasons with the Magic, averaging 18.4 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. During his tenure in Orlando, many people thought he was the best center. His domination made it nearly impossible for any other frontcourt player to contain or stop him.

What did Dwight Howard achieve with the Magic?

While Howard was with Orlando, he gradually improved and became a prominent All-Star in the NBA. Additionally, he became an All-NBA player in his third season.

Following that, he was a consistent presence in the Defensive Player of the Year award. He was also always included in the talks for the Most Valuable Player award.

While playing for Orlando, Howard was the leading rebounder in the league for four seasons. He also led the league in blocks twice, which was the time he won his first two DPOY awards.

