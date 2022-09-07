"They were going to burn down the stadium" - Shawn Kemp details wild scenario that prevented Scottie Pippen trade

According to NBA legend Shawn Kemp, he was nearly traded to the Chicago Bulls for Scottie Pippen in 1994. Had it not been for the passionate fans of Seattle, a Kemp-Pippen trade could very well have happened.

During the 1990s, very few players were as dominant as Seattle SuperSonics forward Kemp. One of the most vicious dunkers in the league, Kemp was the face of the team alongside Gary Payton. Despite that, the six-time All-Star was almost traded to the Bulls when Michael Jordan left the team in pursuit of baseball.

It would have been one of the biggest trades ever. Kemp recently spoke about it in an interview with Complex:

“[Barry] Ackerley called me and told me they weren’t going to make the trade. He was telling me people were calling the local radio stations saying they were going to burn down the stadium if I was traded.”

During the 1993-94 season, Pippen became the face of the Bulls. As Jordan took a hiatus from the league in 1993, Pippen was handed the keys to the team that had won the previous three titles.

Pippen rose to the occasion and averaged a career-high 22 points. However, it seemed like the Bulls didn't trust the forward and wanted Kemp instead. However, thanks to frantic Seattle fans, the trade never took place.

What would have a Shawn Kemp-Scottie Pippen trade meant for the league?

Scottie Pippen during a Chicago Bulls-Miami Heat game.

It's hard to imagine what a Shawn Kemp-Scottie Pippen trade would have looked like. No doubt the Seattle SuperSonics fans loved Kemp, but Pippen was a far better player between the two. The pairing of Pippen and Gary Payton could have brought a championship to Seattle.

With Michael Jordan out for almost two years, the SuperSonics could have at least become legit contenders. So, not trading for Pippen definitely didn't work out for Seattle.

In Jordan's absence, Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets made the most of the opportunity. They won two titles in 1994 and 1995.

However, the trade falling through definitely worked out for the Chicago Bulls. This meant that Pippen remained in Chicago for Jordan's comeback, which resulted in another three-peat. It's arguable that Jordan wouldn't have won six rings without Pippen by his side.

Jordan and Pippen are arguably the greatest duo in history. If the Kemp-Pippen trade had taken place, the greatest run in the NBA would have come to a premature end.

