Shawn Kemp pleads non-guilty to assault charge in shooting case

Former NBA player Shawn Kemp plead not guilty to his recent assault charge in a shooting incident. He did so in a court near Seattle, Washington on Thursday.

Kemp was charged with one count of first-degree assault, but did not speak with any media at the courthouse after the hearing.

TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports Shawn Kemp Pleads Not Guilty To Assault Charge In Parking Lot Shooting Case tmz.me/M9WxIoE Shawn Kemp Pleads Not Guilty To Assault Charge In Parking Lot Shooting Case tmz.me/M9WxIoE

The judge ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victims of the case. He is also not allowed to bear firearms as part of his release.

Why was Shawn Kemp initially arrested?

Kemp was arrested on March 8. He allegedly fired a gun in a mall parking lot in Tacoma, Washington. The incident allegedly involved him shooting at another car. He was formally charged on April 14.

The player claims he was acting in self-defense. He says his actions were reasonable and he was defending himself against a certifiable threat. He will have to reappear in court next month for another hearing on the matter.

Kemp made his name as a member of the Seattle SuperSonics. He also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic and retired in 2003 after 14 seasons in the league.

He was a six-time NBA All-Star and was named to the All-NBA second team three times. Kemp came straight out of high school and was drafted by the Sonics in the first round of the 1989 NBA Draft.

Shawn Kemp was known for his high-flying dunking abilities. He was part of a Sonics team that made the 1996 NBA Finals, but lost to Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 31 YEARS AGO TODAY

Shawn Kemp had one of the greatest & most disrespectful dunks ever!



In the same game as "The Lister Blister," Chris Gatling gave The Reign Man props for dunking on him.

31 YEARS AGO TODAY Shawn Kemp had one of the greatest & most disrespectful dunks ever! In the same game as "The Lister Blister," Chris Gatling gave The Reign Man props for dunking on him.https://t.co/B1exRaOvon

He was also a McDonald’s All-American and a prized high school recruit. His dunking and insane athletic ability were known before he ever stepped foot on a NBA court. He owns and has business ventures in multiple restaurants in the Seattle area. He also is a co-owner of a cannabis dispensary in Seattle, called Shawn Kemp’s cannabis.

Kemp was previously arrested in 2005 for an investigation of drug possession. He and another man were found with a small amount of cocaine, about 60 grams of marijuana and a semiautomatic pistol, according to police. On April 29, Kemp was formally charged with drug possession and pleaded guilty. He was again arrested for misdemeanor and marijuana possession in 2006.

