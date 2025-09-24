  • home icon
  • "She has to act right month-to-month" - $179,299,750 Michael Porter Jr. reveals making ex-girlfriend pay 50% rent

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 24, 2025 06:25 GMT
Michael Porter Jr. reveals making ex-girlfriend pay 50% rent. (Photo: IMAGN)
Michael Porter Jr. has had no filter since getting traded by the Denver Nuggets to the Brooklyn Nets this offseason. Porter recently shared a setup with an ex-girlfriend, wherein she made him pay half of their rent. The one-time NBA champion's current contract is worth nearly $180 million.

In an appearance on Justin Laboy's "Respectfully" podcast, Porter opened up about his career and personal life. Laboy was surprised at one point after MPJ's admission that he had made an ex-girlfriend split the rent of their shared apartment despite being a millionaire.

Porter explained that the girl was living above her means, so he wanted to help by paying half of the rent. They broke up after six months, but he promised her that he would still pay half for the rest of the year. So when Laboy asked why he didn't just pay her in a lump sum, MPJ had a curious answer.

"Because she needs to act right month-to-month," Porter said.

The former Nugget added:

"So, like, if I'm paying the remaining months, month to month, I see she's wilding and like, bro, it's going to be hard to continue that agreement. You feel me? That's going to be tough because if you're out here wilding, get that next dude to pay that rent. Okay. You feel me?"
Michael Porter Jr. has been very open about his relationships with women since his trade to the Brooklyn Nets. Some fans are shocked by his remarks, while others applaud him for being honest about himself.

Michael Porter Jr. thankful for having a familiar face in Brooklyn

Michael Porter Jr. thankful for having a familiar face in Brooklyn. (Photo: IMAGN)
Even though he's going to wear a new uniform next season, Michael Porter Jr. is happy to see a familiar face in Brooklyn. Porter raved about Nets coach Jordi Fernandez, who was an assistant in Denver from 2016 to 2022.

"That has been big for me," Porter said on Tuesday's media day, according to ESPN. "Just coming to a new city and feeling a little bit of being overwhelmed, just to have a guy as a head coach that I am working with every day, somebody like Jordi."

Fernandez was a longtime assistant under then-coach Michael Malone before accepting the associate coach position with the Sacramento Kings. He got his first head coaching gig in Brooklyn last season. As for MPJ, he'll have a new role with the Nets, possibly the first option on offense.

