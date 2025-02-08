"She always got N-word in her mouth" - LiAngelo Ball’s alleged new GF shuts down cheating rumors, calls Nikki Muddaris 'racist'

Nikki Muddaris alleged that LiAngelo Ball abruptly walked out on her and their two kids. Muddaris wrote a lengthy Instagram post earlier in the week calling out Ball, whom she says she has been with for the past three and a half years, saying that the hooper-turned-rapper has lost his family by cheating on her.

Now, the woman Ball is alleged to have cheated on Muddaris with, Wild'n Out's Rashida Nicole, aimed at Muddaris in a video posted on her social media channels.

In the posts, she alleges that Ball didn't cheat on Muddaris, he simply moved on from the relationship. Additionally, she also accuses Muddaris and her family of being racist.

"I’m tired of people playing victim on the internet. One, people move on, things change. Yes, it might not be updated or addressed to the internet because it’s not for y’all. People have private lives," Nicole said.

"Half the time that lady don't even have her kids. Let's be clear. There is no abandonment over here. Number two, the lady and her family are racist. I don't care what anybody says. She always got the N word in her mouth. You are not black at all."

LiAngelo Ball preparing to perform live on TV for the first time next weekend amid ongoing feud between baby mama and alleged new girlfriend

While Nikki Muddaris and LiAngelo Ball's alleged new girlfriend, Rasida Nicole, have been trading verbal barbs online, the former NBA G League player is preparing for the biggest performance of his career.

Amid the success of his debut song, "Tweaker," and a remix released alongside rap legend Lil Wayne, Ball has been booked to perform on national TV for the first time next weekend during the NBA's All-Star weekend festivities in San Francisco.

On Friday, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Ball had been booked to perform on Saturday night during All-Star weekend, the same night of the Dunk Contest and the 3-point Contest.

The news comes on the heels of LiAngelo Ball teasing two new songs during a recent livestream, although so far, there's been no word on when either song may drop.

While Muddaris and his alleged new girlfriend, Nicole, continue to trade barbs on social media, Ball's budding music career continues to make headlines leading up to his first festival performance at Rolling Loud Music Festival next month.

