“She so bad” - LeBron James left in awe as Savannah James stuns in monochromatic outfit

LeBron James stays hyping up his woman. The man has been loyal to his wife Savannah as the two have formed one of America’s celebrity power couples. James took to his social media to give a shout-out to his wife. He reshared an Instagram reel showing Savannah strutting on a red carpet.

His wife was rocking in a monochromatic fit and James took to social media to admire her in his way.

“She so bad,” James said.

He also added a ton of emojis as he is one to do. James complimented the caption with multiple fires, brown hearts, and heart eye emojis.

The couple frequently posts on their respective social media channels about their at-home lives. The couple have three children together. Two sons, Bronny and Bryce, and one daughter, Zhuri.

Their son Bronny James Jr. is a freshman at USC. He is set to play for the USC Trojans basketball team this season. He underwent cardiac arrest during an offseason workout but made a full recovery and is expected to play sometime this season when fully cleared.

LeBron James married his wife Savannah in 2013. The couple have been together since high school in Akron, Ohio. She was by his side before James star skyrocketed and became an NBA legend.

The couple met when Savannah(now 37 years) was 16 years old. According to People magazine, the couple’s first date was at an Outback Steakhouse.

Savannah is avid in charity work and helps underprivileged youth. She runs a mentorship program called Women of Our Future that helps young girls and provides counseling services. She is the youngest of five children.

The couple’s first child, LeBron James Jr. aka Bronny, was born during James’ rookie year. At that time, Savannah was in her senior year of high school. Bronny was born in 2004. His brother Bryce was born in 2007. Their sister Zhuri was born in 2014.

Savannah has dabbled in her own business ventures. When the couple lived in Miami while James played for the Heat, she ran a juice shop. She also launched a furniture line alongside her husband.

Despite her frequent social media posts about their family, Savannah does not love the spotlight. She has not tried to become a social media influencer. She once revealed in a magazine profile for The Cut in 2023, that she does not enjoy the spotlight.

“I just really wanted to enjoy being a mom and supporting my husband. I wasn't super-comfortable with putting myself out like that," Savannah James said.

It will be hard to hide from the limelight as her husband is one of the most famous people in the world.