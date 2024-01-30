"She can distract him by taking off her socks" - Fans roast Stephen Curry for challenging Sabrina Ionescu in 2024 NBA All-Star shootout contest

Playing in his 15th NBA season with the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry still remains in top shape as one of the most elite shooters in the league. However, New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu might have something to say about Curry being at the top.

In the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, the two 3-point specialists are set to face one another in a must-watch 3-point challenge. The anticipation is at an all-time high with this head-to-head shooting match from beyond the arc.

Their resumes speak for themselves when it comes to lighting an arena up with their electric shotmaking from deep. Leading up to this matchup, numerous NBA fans started to mock Curry via X with their reactions:

In the four WNBA seasons that Sabrina Ionescu has played, she is averaging 37.7% from 3-point range. Her shooting efficiency from deep saw its best production on the court during the 2023 season, when she shot 44.8% from that range.

The numbers and the eye test are all there, with some NBA fans feeling confident in Ionescu giving Stephen Curry a run for his money. Be that as it may, he still has a strong chip on his shoulder when it comes to protecting his place as a renowned marksman from deep.

The 3-point challenge between these two star-caliber players will take place on Feb. 17 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Timeline of events leading up to Stephen Curry's 3-point shooting challenge with WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu

July 14, 2023

During the 2023 WNBA All-Star Weekend, Sabrina Ionescu put on quite a show, scoring 37 points in the final round of the 3-point contest. She posted an all-time record for the NBA or WNBA as she secured the 3-point champion award.

Following her outing, the Golden State Warriors star was impressed with Ionescu's incredible shooting, and posted his reaction via X.

Interestingly, it didn't take long for Sabrina Ionescu to respond to Curry's tweet as she was open to challenging the two-time NBA Three-Point Contest Champion to a shootout.

Jan. 25, 2024

Before the start of Thursday night's 134-133 loss to the Sacramento Kings, Stephen Curry was on microphone via TNT's "NBA on TNT," where he talked to Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski about having a shootout with Sabrina Ionescu.

"I think I gotta bring her out and be like, 'We gotta settle this once and for all,'" Curry said. "I think I gotta challenger her."

Ionescu's historic record is as impressive as it gets, which caught Curry's interest in breaking it. Interestingly, Ionescu replied via X, in her acceptance of the challenge invitation.

"Let's get it!" Ionescu said. "See you at the 3-point line."

Jan. 30, 2024

Finally, the announcement from the NBA has arrived with the potential of Sabrina Ionescu's historic record to be broken by Stephen Curry or defended mightily by the Liberty guard.

