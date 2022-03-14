“She can’t believe that Steph is coming up to her” - Rich Eisen on Steph Curry being the most likable athlete in America after courtside interaction with young fan

Rich Elsen has said that Steph Curry is one of the most likable athletes in America following his interaction with a young fan recently.

Curry has always shown his emotional side when interacting with fans. The all-time three-point scoring champion has been in the news multiple times for his warm interactions with fans, especially the younger ones.

TV journalist and host of The Rich Eisen Show, Rich Eisen has called Curry the most likeable athlete in America. He spotlighted Curry's interaction with a young female fan in Denver who was in tears as he walked up to her after the Warriors' last outing against the Denver Nuggets.

"Just a minute out of his life and she's crying hysterically because she can't believe that Steph is coming up to her and making her dream come true and he realizes that she's in that state, she had a card in her hand for him to sign and he offered."

The young fan cried uncontrollably when Curry signed her card and offered to take a picture with her.

Steph Curry takes back seat as Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole secures win for Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry (#30) of the Golden State Warriors

After a five-game losing streak, the Golden State Warriors are back to winning ways. They have secured consecutive victories against the LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets and more recently the Milwaukee Bucks. They had slipped to third place in the NBA Western Conference standings, allowing the Memphis Grizzlies to leapfrog them.

The win against the Bucks last night has tied the Warriors with the Grizzlies. However, they are behind the Phoenix Suns, who have become the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole were unstoppable against the Bucks, with both putting up 30+ point performances.

StatMuse @statmuse Klay Thompson tonight:



38 PTS

6 REB

5 AST

15-24 FG

8-14 3P



The most points he’s had since coming back. Klay Thompson tonight:38 PTS6 REB5 AST15-24 FG8-14 3PThe most points he’s had since coming back. https://t.co/7v6afWfLUJ

Thompson posted 38 points, six rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes on the court. He shot 62.5% from the field, scoring 15 of 24 attempts. He had the most threes among both teams, netting 8 of 14 with an accuracy of 57.1%.

Poole, meanwhile, stepped up with 30 points, six rebounds and five assists, playing a minute more than Thompson. He went 9 of 16 from the field, recording a field goal percentage of 56.2 and 50 from beyond the arc.

Steph Curry couldn't make much of an impact, as he was heavily guarded. He did secure the most assists in the game, though. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo's 31 points were not enough as the Bucks were beaten by 13 points by the Warriors.

Edited by Bhargav