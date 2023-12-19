“She clearly did it to humiliate him”: Stephen A. Smith defends Anthony Edwards over leaked abortion texts

Anthony Edwards recently found himself at the heart of controversy when an Instagram model posted screenshots of a text exchange between the two. The leaked screenshots show the Minnesota Timberwolves star apparently telling the girl to get an abortion and repeatedly asking for proof. The screenshots quickly went viral, with Edwards releasing a statement shortly after.

As the screenshots went viral, fans were quick to draw sides. On one hand, many defended the young NBA star, saying that he's entitled to his own opinion on bringing a child into the world. Others, though, took aim at him for being insensitive to the situation.

Longtime TV personality Stephen A. Smith, though, reckons the girl Edwards was hooking up with simply wanted to embarass him. On a recent episode of his Stephen A. Smith show for FanDuel, Smith said that the situation should never have come out in public:

"I'm wondering when is some laws going to come into place where people like Anthony Edwards and others can retaliate legally for folks putting their private messages on blast? ..."

"She clearly did it to humiliate him and compel him to think the way she wants him to think, so she's using the public to do it by violating his privacy."

How Anthony Edwards reacted to the situation amid impressive season

For Anthony Edwards, the situation has come at an interesting time. He and the Minnesota Timberwolves are first in the Western Conference with an impressive 20-5 record.

Compared to last year, where the team finished eighth, the turnaround has been remarkable. Much of it, of course, has been due to the growth of Anthony Edwards.

After averaging a career-high in scoring with 24.6 points per game, Edwards has matched the figure this season while also improving his assist numbers. Over 22 games this season, the young guard is averaging a career-high 5.1 assists per outing.

Despite the praise he and the Timberwolves have received, the focus now is on the scandal surrounding his private life. In the wake of the leaked screenshots going viral, he released a statement via social media:

"I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man. ... I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time."

Moreover, it has also been reported by CBS Sports that Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch will be discussing the situation with Edwards. Whether anything else comes of the allegations, only time will tell.