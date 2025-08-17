"She f*cks with me": Dwyane Wade shows no filter in gushing over candid click with wife Gabrielle Union

It has been six years since Dwyane Wade called it a career, and from the looks of it, things are going well in his retirement. This past weekend, Wade went on Instagram to post a series of stories showing a glimpse of his endeavors at the moment.In one of these stories, Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union are laughing as they walk along a garden trail. Set to Gunna's &quot;f*** witcha boy,&quot; this IG story is captioned with a simple loving message from Wade to his spouse.&quot;she f**** with me,&quot; Wade wrote in his caption.Dwyane Wade posts an Instagram story showing him and his wife Gabrielle Union. Credit: Wade/IGWade and Union first met in 2007, though the then-Miami Heat guard was still married to his first wife Siohvaughn Funches at the time. It wasn't until 2010 that the NBA superstar (who had since gotten divorced from Funches) and the TV and film actress were confirmed to be an item.Though Wade and Union briefly split up in early 2013, they went on to announce their engagement later that year. In August 2014, just a couple of months after Wade competed in his fifth NBA Finals, the couple tied the knot in Miami.Last year, Wade and Union celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. Though their relationship has seen its share of highs and lows, Wade's IG story this past weekend shows the couple in a state of delight.&quot;You better be right here&quot;: Hall of Fame inductee talks about choosing Dwayne Wade to present him in 2025 ceremonyWade, of course, has some high-profile friends that he fought in the trenches with during his storied basketball career. One of these friends has opened up on picking Wade as a presenter during his 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame induction.In a clip recently posted by the team behind &quot;7PM in Brooklyn,&quot; Carmelo Anthony spoke about choosing Wade as one of his presenters in the HOF ceremony.&quot;My brother D-Wade who's in there, you better be right here,&quot; Anthony said in the clip.Aside from Wade, who competed on the 2008 &quot;Redeem Team&quot; along with Anthony, the 2025 inductee will also be presented by Allen Iverson, his former teammate in Denver.