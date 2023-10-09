"She got a CANNON" - LeBron James shook after watching Liberty's Marine Johannes splashing crazy shots vs. Aces in WNBA Finals

LeBron James was left in awe of Marine Johannes' excellent shooting form during Game 1 of the WNBA finals against the Las Vegas Aces. Johannes' New York Liberty is looking to stop the Aces from clinching back-to-back titles. While Liberty lost the game 99-82, Johannes drilled an impressive 4-7 from the arc to go with 14 points.

LeBron was particularly thrilled by Johannes' footwork. She sunk a couple of threes going left in a one-legged pull-up. Despite her amazing shooting, the Aces are in the driving seat after the win at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. The Lakers star was in attendance with celebrities such as Sheryl Swoopes and Tom Brady.

The four-time NBA champion took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his reaction,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She got a CANNON!!!! The 1 leg going left got me out my seat!!

Expand Tweet

Can the New York Liberty stop the Aces from going back-to-back?

The Las Vegas Aces came back from a lackluster first-half performance led by guards Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum, who each put up 26 points. Chelsea Gray dished out nine assists.

The defending champions' biggest lead was as high as 22 after they shed off their first-half jitters.

Speaking on ESPN after the game Kelsey Plum said: “I have the best teammates in the world, so whatever I gotta do to just get open, Chelsea’s gonna find me. Jack was phenomenal tonight. It was just a great team win.”

The Aces have not lost since the playoffs started, a feat that goes down in the annals of WNBA history.

For the Liberty, Breanna Stewart was their best scorer with 21 points and nine boards. Marine Johannes had 14 points off the bench, and her excellent shooting form was also a sparkle in the disappointing loss.

Johannes's performance had the Aces coach Becky Hammon raving about her, "I'm just a huge fan, other than when she's playing us,"

The game was almost even at the halftime mark at 49-46, Liberty leading. The deficit was overcome when the Aces went on a 9-0 run to go in front.