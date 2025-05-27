Dwyane Wade might not be in the NBA anymore, but basketball continues to run deep and carry a great weight in his household.
His son, Zaire, last played in Africa for the Cape Town Tigers of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), and he also had a stint in the NBA G-League after going undrafted in 2021.
And while she's still quite young, it seems like baby Kaavia James is also quite fond of hoops.
At least, that's what we can take from Gabrielle Union's latest Instagram story, which showed the six-year-old playing basketball.
"She got game," Union wrote in the story.
The Wades are blowing off some steam during Memorial Day Weekend, and they made the most of their free time to spend some quality time with family and enjoy some hoops.
It's still quite early in her life journey, but Wade just became a minority owner of the WNBA's Chicago Sky, so who knows? Maybe Kaavia will follow in her father's footsteps one day and also become a professional basketball player.
Gabrielle Union calls out haters over support for her trans daughter
Unfortunately, it hasn't all been smooth sailing for Union, Wade, and their children.
Ever since their daughter, Zaya, came out as transgender back in 2020, they've faced questioning and backlash from some anti-trans groups. The Hollywood star, however, is unbothered by the outside noise, and she made sure to call out the haters in her latest interview:
“People talk about my parenting decisions. Loving my kid unapologetically out loud? Not putting someone out? The bar is on the damn floor,” Union said on Marie Claire’s Motherhood Issue.
Union went on to say that their support for Zaya is the bare minimum a parent can do for their children:
“Nothing we have done as parents feels revolutionary or groundbreaking. It just feels like common sense, kindness, compassionate. All the things that you wish your parents showed you when there's some aspect of your life or your personality that may not fit down the middle of the road."
This is a delicate and controversial subject, and as such, will continue to be a matter of debate. Even so, the Wades will continue to shut down all the outside noise and support all their children equally.
