Dwyane Wade might not be in the NBA anymore, but basketball continues to run deep and carry a great weight in his household.

Ad

His son, Zaire, last played in Africa for the Cape Town Tigers of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), and he also had a stint in the NBA G-League after going undrafted in 2021.

And while she's still quite young, it seems like baby Kaavia James is also quite fond of hoops.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At least, that's what we can take from Gabrielle Union's latest Instagram story, which showed the six-year-old playing basketball.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"She got game," Union wrote in the story.

Ad

Trending

Via Gabrielle Union's IG

The Wades are blowing off some steam during Memorial Day Weekend, and they made the most of their free time to spend some quality time with family and enjoy some hoops.

Ad

Ad

It's still quite early in her life journey, but Wade just became a minority owner of the WNBA's Chicago Sky, so who knows? Maybe Kaavia will follow in her father's footsteps one day and also become a professional basketball player.

Gabrielle Union calls out haters over support for her trans daughter

Unfortunately, it hasn't all been smooth sailing for Union, Wade, and their children.

Ad

Ever since their daughter, Zaya, came out as transgender back in 2020, they've faced questioning and backlash from some anti-trans groups. The Hollywood star, however, is unbothered by the outside noise, and she made sure to call out the haters in her latest interview:

“People talk about my parenting decisions. Loving my kid unapologetically out loud? Not putting someone out? The bar is on the damn floor,” Union said on Marie Claire’s Motherhood Issue.

Ad

Union went on to say that their support for Zaya is the bare minimum a parent can do for their children:

“Nothing we have done as parents feels revolutionary or groundbreaking. It just feels like common sense, kindness, compassionate. All the things that you wish your parents showed you when there's some aspect of your life or your personality that may not fit down the middle of the road."

This is a delicate and controversial subject, and as such, will continue to be a matter of debate. Even so, the Wades will continue to shut down all the outside noise and support all their children equally.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More