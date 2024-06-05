"She never misses"- Fans swoon over Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union's jacket-only outfit shoot for "Tiffany and Co"

From their Met Gala outfits to how they show up together at events, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are strongly considered to be a fashionable couple. In the latest outfit shoot for Tiffany and Co., Union shared glimpses on Instagram featuring a gold necklace and a black leather jacket. Her post garnered several reactions from fans.

She credited songwriter Pharell and the jewelry brand in her caption for an exceptional collaboration. The latest jewelry lineup from Tiffany and Co. is called "Tiffany Titan by Pharell." It features rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces and pendants.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Several fans reacted to Dwyane Wade's wife's photo shoot.

"She never misses," a fan wrote on Instagram.

Fan Reaction #1

Fan Reaction #2

An Instagram user named "veganroyalty" praised Gabrielle Union for looking young despite being 50.

"Every time I'm distracted by the fact you're 50 but look ... 30? Think I read something about a necklace collab also," the fan wrote.

Another Instagram user named "iamsteelefit" praised Dwyane Wade's wife for her looks.

An Instagram user named "thejessiewoo" had some jokes for the Miami Heat legend's wife.

"Girl, you will never beat the vampire allegations," the fan wrote.

Moreover, an Instagram user named "joannasimkin" attributed her looks to the proper use of skin care.

"It's giving skincare," the fan wrote.

Dwyane Wade's wife talked about staying true to herself with fashion style

Dwyane Wade's wife explained how she chooses what outfits she wants to use.

"I'm me 100% of the time," Union told People's Brittany Talarico. "I follow where my passion is. ... My style evolves daily and I dress how I feel and sometimes I feel powerful in a suit and sometimes I feel most powerful naked. I indulge whatever it is I'm feeling because the expression through clothes is going to be much more authentic if I dress the way I feel ..."

The most important aspect for Union is to prioritize how she wants to express herself through her clothing. Talarico also stated in the piece that the actress works with her stylist Thomas Christos Kikis to get the proper look for her outfits.

Her husband, Dwyane Wade, a four-time NBA champion, credited his fashion identity to how his father would style his outfits daily. He acknowledged that dressing up clean and confident, like his father did, is what he aimed for growing up.