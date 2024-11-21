"She's better than Gabe Vincent"- Lakers fans react as Steph Curry's god sister Cameron Brink poses in City Edition jerseys 

The Lakers released pics of Steph Curry's god sister Cameron Brink posing in the team's City Edition jerseys on Wednesday. Brink, who plays for the LA Sparks at the same arena as the Lakers during the WNBA season, rocked the purple and gold custom jersey with her name and number #22 on both sides.

The Lakers will debut these city edition colors for the first time this season when they host the Orlando Magic on Nov. 21. The Lakers marketed the jersey through Brink, who is the newest star in town. She recently made her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2024 edition and was an ideal candidate who could create some buzz about the fresh jerseys before their debut.

"One of LA Sparks' finest reppin' LA," the Lakers captioned the post.

Lakers fans' stacking the comments section, after the pics dropped on the team's Instagram page, proves it was the perfect decision to have Cameron Brink promote the threads.

One fan wrote:

"Oh yeah, I’m sold on these jerseys now"

One fan jokingly said the Lakers, who are shorthanded in the center position, need a big.

"We need a big"

"Yea sign Brink to a 10-day," another fan added.

Another fan hilariously said she's better than Lakers veteran guard Gabe Vincent.

"She’s better than Gabe Vincent"

One fan likened her looks to Hollywood's fines, Cameron Diaz, saying:

"Man she looks like Cameron Diaz"

"Could use her in the paint," another fan said.

Cameron Brink's Sparks matchup against Caitlin Clark's Fever outdrew Lakers' 2023-24 season attendance record

Cameron Brink's arrival in LA was one of the biggest headlines this year amid a quiet summer for the men's basketball team. The Sparks selected the former Stanford center with the No. 2 pick. While Brink's season ended early with an injury and the Sparks weren't as successful amid a rebuild, the team's popularity sure increased with Brink.

That was on display as the Sparks hosted Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever for a regular season game on May 25. The matchup had a record attendance of 19,103 fans, 106 more than LeBron James and the Lakers' attendance record during the 2023-24 season.

However, it's important to note that the Sparks had extended the seating. The Lakers' max seating is limited. Nevertheless, that doesn't downplay the impact of the No. 1 vs No. 2 pick showdown in the WNBA, as it at least sold out the arena, similar to the Lakers.

