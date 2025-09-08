“She’s the flip side of Taylor Swift”: Skip Bayless reacts as Sophie Rain compares her riches with LeBron James’

LeBron James found himself in the spotlight but not for anything he did on or off the basketball court. Instead, his name popped up in an unexpected debate after OnlyFans model Sophie Rain compared her 2024 earnings to those of the LA Lakers superstar's. Skip Bayless was one of the most prominent figures to share his opinions on the topic.During a conversation with his wife, Ernestine Sclafani, Bayless pointed out that Rain claimed to have made nearly as much as LeBron James in 2024. With her $43 million earnings compared to James' $56 million, Bayless went on to compare Rain’s marketability and rising fame to that of pop star Taylor Swift.“Sophie Rain at age 20 says that last year she made $43 million, almost as much as LeBron bleeping James,” Bayless said. “She’s a p***o princess. She’s the flip side of Taylor Swift, although she’s marketing herself just as skillfully and craftily as Taylor is.”Rain became the center of attention during an appearance on YouTuber David Dobrik’s vlog, where she was candid about her finances. To make her numbers easier to grasp, she compared them with LeBron James’ salary, explaining just how unbelievable her success has been.“I almost made more than LeBron last year,” she disclosed.Rain went on to reveal that in just a year and a half, her total income from the subscription platform had climbed to about $82 million. To put that into perspective, only 12 NBA players earned more through their contracts during the 2023–24 season than Sophie Rain did through OnlyF*ns..Fans troll Skip Bayless for chiming in on the LeBron James-Sophie Rain topicSkip Bayless has been a well-known figure in sports media for more than two decades, but his latest takes have left many fans disappointed. He has long carried a reputation for being biased against LeBron James, but people believe he has hit a new low by giving attention to the James-Sophie Rain comparisons.“skip what r u doing buddy lmao,” @0xJONZE said.“Please stop making these,” @LukePipala wrote.“@RealSkipBayless this should be beneath you,” @DC81656 wrote.“This is why you’re unemployed,” @kcmojimmy said.“Wth is skip doing talking bout this,” @Thanos_217 wrote.“From working at ESPN for 12 years to analyzing OnlyFans girls lmfao it’s time to hang em up Skip,” @B_Googs said.LeBron James has consistently been in the headlines for more serious reasons. This offseason, questions about his future persist. He exercised his $52.6 million player option earlier in the summer but hasn't re-signed with the Lakers.Reports suggest he could be considering a move to another team, aiming to put himself in the best possible position to chase another championship before his potential retirement at the end of the 2025–2026 season.