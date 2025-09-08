  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • “She’s the flip side of Taylor Swift”: Skip Bayless reacts as Sophie Rain compares her riches with LeBron James’

“She’s the flip side of Taylor Swift”: Skip Bayless reacts as Sophie Rain compares her riches with LeBron James’

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Sep 08, 2025 11:10 GMT
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 - Source: Getty
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 - Source: Getty

LeBron James found himself in the spotlight but not for anything he did on or off the basketball court. Instead, his name popped up in an unexpected debate after OnlyFans model Sophie Rain compared her 2024 earnings to those of the LA Lakers superstar's. Skip Bayless was one of the most prominent figures to share his opinions on the topic.

Ad

During a conversation with his wife, Ernestine Sclafani, Bayless pointed out that Rain claimed to have made nearly as much as LeBron James in 2024. With her $43 million earnings compared to James' $56 million, Bayless went on to compare Rain’s marketability and rising fame to that of pop star Taylor Swift.

“Sophie Rain at age 20 says that last year she made $43 million, almost as much as LeBron bleeping James,” Bayless said. “She’s a p***o princess. She’s the flip side of Taylor Swift, although she’s marketing herself just as skillfully and craftily as Taylor is.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Rain became the center of attention during an appearance on YouTuber David Dobrik’s vlog, where she was candid about her finances. To make her numbers easier to grasp, she compared them with LeBron James’ salary, explaining just how unbelievable her success has been.

“I almost made more than LeBron last year,” she disclosed.

Rain went on to reveal that in just a year and a half, her total income from the subscription platform had climbed to about $82 million.

Ad

To put that into perspective, only 12 NBA players earned more through their contracts during the 2023–24 season than Sophie Rain did through OnlyF*ns..

Fans troll Skip Bayless for chiming in on the LeBron James-Sophie Rain topic

Skip Bayless has been a well-known figure in sports media for more than two decades, but his latest takes have left many fans disappointed.

Ad

He has long carried a reputation for being biased against LeBron James, but people believe he has hit a new low by giving attention to the James-Sophie Rain comparisons.

“skip what r u doing buddy lmao,” @0xJONZE said.
“Please stop making these,” @LukePipala wrote.
“@RealSkipBayless this should be beneath you,” @DC81656 wrote.
“This is why you’re unemployed,” @kcmojimmy said.
“Wth is skip doing talking bout this,” @Thanos_217 wrote.
Ad
“From working at ESPN for 12 years to analyzing OnlyFans girls lmfao it’s time to hang em up Skip,” @B_Googs said.

LeBron James has consistently been in the headlines for more serious reasons. This offseason, questions about his future persist. He exercised his $52.6 million player option earlier in the summer but hasn't re-signed with the Lakers.

Reports suggest he could be considering a move to another team, aiming to put himself in the best possible position to chase another championship before his potential retirement at the end of the 2025–2026 season.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications