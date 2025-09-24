"She’s pregnant y’all": Former NBA guard fuels wild Taylor Swift speculation amid hidden NFL outing

Fans of former NBA guard Jeff Teague's podcast never know what he his group will cover each episode. From sports to pop culture, and everything in between, Teague, DJ Wells and B Hen cast a wide net.

Teague theorized on Wednesday's episode of "520 in the morning" that pop icon Taylor Swift is pregnant with NFL star Travis Kelce's baby. The two have been together since the summer of 2023, and announced their engagement in August.

During the Kansas City Chiefs' game on Sunday, Teague noticed that when the camera showed Swift, she hid from the camera.

"Y'all see how Taylor Swift went to the game? How they was hiding her," Teague said. "She went to the Chiefs game and they was like (hiding her). Yeah, you couldn't walk with her. They had put like this big old shield up.

"She's pregnant y'all. I broke the news. She went to every game (last season), why y'all hiding her now?"

Kelce and Swift have yet to address the rumor, and there is no further evidence to support Teague's theory.

Jeff Teague weighs in on what Fred VanVleet's injury means for the Houston Rockets ahead of the 2025-26 season

While Jeff Teague and Co. spoke about Sunday's NFL slate, the crew also discussed the injury Fred VanVleet suffered on Tuesday. After signing a two-year deal to stay with Houston, he tore his ACL ahead of training camp.

VanVleet could be out for the entirety of the 2025-26 NBA season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

"He's a competitor bro," Teague said, "520 in the morning." "That's the thing about Van (Fred VanVleet), he's not afraid at all bro. He'll guard Steph Curry, he'll do all that stuff, and that's going to be a big (loss).

"He a big shotmaker, and Reed Sheppard, he's a good enough player, I think he can make shots, but he's going to get a huge opportunity so hopefully he can make the most of it."

VanVleet's leadership extends beyond the court. The 2019 NBA champion has serves as a guiding voice for the team's young core as they look to take the next step.

While Kevin Durant's addition was expected to give the Rockets a championship-caliber star for a playoff run, the absence of VanVleeet could change everything.

