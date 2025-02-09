"She's really awful": $50,000,000 ex-NBA star's daughter Mariah Rose slams Patrick Mahomes' wife for supporting Donald Trump, calls her 'ghetto"

Former NBA star Jalen Rose's daughter, Mariah Rose, slammed Patrick Mahomes's wife Brittany for supporting Donald Trump. On Monday, Mariah uploaded a video to her Instagram handle summarizing the Kansas City Chiefs' historic run this season and their journey to become the first three-peat team in NFL history.

However, the former NBA star's daughter slowly delved into conspiracy theories suggesting that the NFL is siding with Mahomes and the Chiefs. She briefly described Travis Kelce and his recent contribution to the Chiefs before highlighting the hate he receives because of his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

She delved into the Mahomes family and claimed that everybody hated them. She remarked that Patrick Mahomes' brother was caught on video assaulting a woman and that Brittany was a Donald Trump supporter just like his mother. She also stated that Mahomes' father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., was caught for DUI during the last Super Bowl game.

"His (Patrick Mahomes) wife is a Trump supporter, she's awful, like she's really awful and she excused that... I mean just Ghetto," Mariah said.

Mariah's father Jalen Rose played in the NBA from 1994-2007. He started his career with the Denver Nuggets and retired with the Phoenix Suns. He won the 2000s Most Improved Player Award and was named to the NBA All-Rookie second team in 1995.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rose is worth $50 million. After playing in the NBA, the former Suns star pursued a career in NBA hosting and analytics, working for NBA Countdown and Sportscenter.

Jalen Rose's daughter regrets trolling Marcus Smart over his hair amid her comments on Patrick Mahomes' wife

Amid her comments on Patrick Mahomes' wife, Mariah Rose regretted her statements against Marcus Smart. The former Boston Celtics player has been known for changing his hair color throughout his career. He has frequently used the color green to represent his style, but there was a meaningful reason behind his choice of hair color.

Mariah had previously trolled the now-Washington Wizards star for his hair dyes. Smart, however, dyed his hair to honor his late mother who endured a long battle with cancer and died in 2018.

Upon learning the truth, Mariah took to X to express her regret for her former remarks.

"Marcus Smart's hair wasn't green because he played for the Celtics. His hair was green to honor his late mother, who passed away from a rare form of bone marrow cancer, who had a desire to see his hair green before she passed away. Stay in school and sometimes learn to shut the f**k up kids," Rose said while regretting her former statements.

Mariah Rose is the only child of former NBA star Jalen Rose. She runs an Instagram page where she discusses trending topics involving sports and pop culture.

