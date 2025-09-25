"She's the sh*t and some": LeBron James praises wife Savannah James in latest eye-catching compliment

LeBron James gave a glimpse of his life with wife, Savannah James, when he appeared on the “360 With Speedy” podcast a week ago. The LA Lakers superstar gave his social media influencer wife her props as the moving force behind the scenes.

Ad

On Wednesday, SportsCenter reposted some of the compliments James has been giving his wife. The four-time NBA MVP reacted to those with a message on Instagram:

“She’s the s**t and some!! Happy wife, happy life.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron James continues to give his wife, Savannah James, more praise on Instagram. [photo: @kingjames/IG]

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The clip James re-shared was his quote during an interview with Andscape following Team USA’s gold-medal winning campaign in Paris last year. In a chat with Marc J. Spears, James, the Olympics men’s basketball MVP, opened up about his family watching him play in the quadrennial games:

Ad

Trending

“My wife takes care of the business, man. She’s the best. Without her, I wouldn’t even be in this position to be able to do what I do and love the game. I love it. So, to have my wife and my two boys and my daughter here and the rest of my family here, it was everything.”

Ad

In the interview with Speedy Morman, James doubled-down on his belief about having a happy wife resulting in a happy life. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer underlined that phrase again on Thursday when he gave Savannah James a series of compliments.

LeBron James cheers on Team USA for Ryder Cup competition

LeBron James, who learned golf this offseason, continues to be smitten by the sport. Over the past two months, he has been sharing stories about his time spent on the fairways.

Ad

With the 2025-26 NBA season looming, James’ time on the greens would be limited. Still, he remains a big fan and hyped the Ryder Cup between the Europeans and the Americans on Instagram.

“Live from the Ryder Cup! Good Luck on Friday, men!”

The LA Lakers forward added another story just as the home team’s lineup was announced:

“Go Team USA”

LeBron James wishes Team USA "good luck ahead of Ryder Cup showdown against Europe. [photo: @kingjames/IG]

The Ryder Cup is a golfing tournament between the USA and Europe held every two years. In 2023, the Europeans triumphed in Rome. To regain the championship, the Americans must score 14.5 points in the rematch.

LeBron James wished the Americans “Good Luck” and cheered them on before the opening on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More