"She's the sh*t and some": LeBron James praises wife Savannah James in latest eye-catching compliment

LeBron James gave a glimpse of his life with wife, Savannah James, when he appeared on the “360 With Speedy” podcast a week ago. The LA Lakers superstar gave his social media influencer wife her props as the moving force behind the scenes.
On Wednesday, SportsCenter reposted some of the compliments James has been giving his wife. The four-time NBA MVP reacted to those with a message on Instagram:
“She’s the s**t and some!! Happy wife, happy life.”
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
The clip James re-shared was his quote during an interview with Andscape following Team USA’s gold-medal winning campaign in Paris last year. In a chat with Marc J. Spears, James, the Olympics men’s basketball MVP, opened up about his family watching him play in the quadrennial games:
“My wife takes care of the business, man. She’s the best. Without her, I wouldn’t even be in this position to be able to do what I do and love the game. I love it. So, to have my wife and my two boys and my daughter here and the rest of my family here, it was everything.”
In the interview with Speedy Morman, James doubled-down on his belief about having a happy wife resulting in a happy life. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer underlined that phrase again on Thursday when he gave Savannah James a series of compliments.
LeBron James cheers on Team USA for Ryder Cup competition
LeBron James, who learned golf this offseason, continues to be smitten by the sport. Over the past two months, he has been sharing stories about his time spent on the fairways.
With the 2025-26 NBA season looming, James’ time on the greens would be limited. Still, he remains a big fan and hyped the Ryder Cup between the Europeans and the Americans on Instagram.
“Live from the Ryder Cup! Good Luck on Friday, men!”
The LA Lakers forward added another story just as the home team’s lineup was announced:
“Go Team USA”
The Ryder Cup is a golfing tournament between the USA and Europe held every two years. In 2023, the Europeans triumphed in Rome. To regain the championship, the Americans must score 14.5 points in the rematch.
LeBron James wished the Americans “Good Luck” and cheered them on before the opening on Saturday.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.