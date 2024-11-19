"She's standing on business": NBA fans in splits as young fan refuses to acknowledge LeBron James as the GOAT

LeBron James is a staple in the greatest of all time (GOAT) conversations. Some consider him the best basketball player ever while others staunchly oppose that narrative. The GOAT topic has been fiercely debated by fans, young and old.

Recently, a clip of a young girl refusing to give the LA Lakers superstar the said title has gone viral. When forced to say King James is the GOAT, the young fan rigidly stood to face the wall rather than give in.

Fans hilariously reacted to the video that has caused a sensation on X, formerly Twitter:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“She’s standing on business”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Expand Tweet

One fan said:

“How is a 4 year old claiming that Jordan is the goat”

A known avid James supporter chimed in:

“He teaching her right, don’t get her out that corner till she says Bron is the Goat word for word”

@Honestnbafan0 commented:

“W girl she knows Jordan the goat”

@HoodiiMamba reacted:

“Girl younger than NBA 2K20 and saying “Jordan the Goat”

The man taking the video is a big LeBron James fan. He wanted his daughter to concede that the four-time MVP is the basketball GOAT. She didn’t say who her GOAT choice was but stood up to her father by facing the wall.

LeBron James isn’t done making a case as the GOAT

LeBron James, playing in his 22nd NBA season, is the oldest player in the league. Despite that, he continues to consistently outplay players much younger than him. King James continues to make his case as the GOAT this late in his career.

James is a four-time MVP with four championships and a four-time NBA Finals MVP winner. And yet, he strives for greatness despite having arguably nothing to prove. This season, he is averaging 23.3 points on 51.4% shooting, including 43.1% from behind the arc.

Under JJ Redick’s system, James has become a better 3-point shooter and his versatility has been amplified. He has contributed 9.2 assists and 8.6 rebounds to the LA Lakers' campaign this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback