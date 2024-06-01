"She stole your pose" - Bam Adebayo roasts Jayson Tatum with meme after Celtics star's NBA Finals run

Bam Adebayo and Jayson Tatum met again in the playoffs this year. After Adebayo’s Miami Heat sent Tatum’s Boston Celtics home in 2023, the roles were reversed in 2024. Despite the fierce Heat-Celtics rivalry in the NBA, the two are close friends who will be teaming up in August for the Olympics.

While Adebayo is already having his offseason, Tatum and the Celtics will face Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. “JT” and the Green Machine booked a ticket to the championship round by sweeping the Indiana Pacers 4-0. The Eastern Conference champs are considered slight favorites to fend off the Mavericks.

With Jayson Tatum deep in preparation for the finals, Bam Adebayo couldn’t resist throwing a dig at him. The Heat star center posted this on X, formerly Twitter:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“She stole your pose @jaytatum0”

Expand Tweet

The unnamed girl in the photo posed in a manner that was quite similar to Tatum’s Instagram post late in March. To promote his new partnership with Coach, the All-NBA forward prominently featured the watch he was wearing for the brand’s ad. Adebayo even trolled him for that, calling the Boston star a “Sassy King.”

Expand Tweet

Fans of both basketball players had a grand time blasting each other on social media following the hilarious shot by Adebayo. It was quite a change, considering how both fan bases have engaged in nasty back-and-forths over the years every time there has been a Heat-Celtics game.

Will Bam Adebayo root for Jayson Tatum in the NBA Finals?

Bam Adebayo said that he couldn’t care less who between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors would win during the 2022 NBA Finals. It wasn’t surprising to hear Adebayo’s comments after Jayson Tatum’s team beat the Miami Heat in the conference finals. Miami, the No. 1 ranked team from the East, suffered an upset against the Celtics.

With Boston back in the title hunt, it remains to be seen if he will have a preference in the Celtics-Mavericks showdown. Perhaps the rivalry between the Green Machine and the South Florida outfit will prevent him from rooting for his good friend. Or Adebayo may want to see the championship return to the East for the first time since the Milwaukee Bucks won it in 2021.

Maybe the 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Celtics this year is still too fresh for him to root for Tatum's team. Fans will be interested to see if he slips a clue about which team he wants to succeed in the NBA Finals. Maybe by trolling Tatum, he will give something away.