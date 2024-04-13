"She took Jimmy’s powers away" - Heat fans in frenzy over Camila Cabello's IG shoutout to Jimmy Butler

This part of the NBA season is usually when we see Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler come alive. His ability to take his play to another level when it matters the most has earned him plenty of fans. That list of Butler's admirers also seems to include international popstar Camila Cabello.

Based on one of her most recent Instagram stories, it looks like the singer-songwriter was in attendance for the Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors game and she got to sit at the baseline.

Aside from watching the game, she also snagged a selfie featuring Jimmy Butler. Cabello posted the pic on her official IG account and a screenshot of it was posted to a Miami Heat fan account on Twitter.

Heat fans who saw the post on Twitter were quick to throw a variety of reactions.

"She took Jimmy's powers away," replied @staypressed.

"Get that thug away from my woman," @BronOMattic hilariously responded, while also showing a twinge of jealousy.

One fan pointed out that Butler has a track record with international musicians, as @MiamiClutchPE tweeted, "Last year Shakira, this year Camila Cabello."

"Is this his playoff method? does a finals run just consist of a baddie fueling you?" @vela_marcus_ asked, wondering if being inspired by a beautiful woman is part of Butler's postseason preparation.

@steroble127 said, "Whatever it takes to make him play like Himmy and not Jimmy."

Another fan shared a similar sentiment, as @YaboiLani said, "Don’t care lol just ball out," saying that it doesn't matter who it is who supports him, as long as they can inspire him to play at his best again.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat could end up in a four-way tie for a guaranteed playoff spot.

Currently, Jimmy Butler and Co. are the number eight team in the East with a record of 45-36. At the very least, they are going to end up with a spot in the Play-in Tournament. However, they could also end up in a very interesting situation.

The Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers are all just one game ahead of the Heat as they are all tied at 46-35. With only one game left in the season, all these teams could have a tied record.

In order for this to happen, the Miami Heat will need to win their final regular season game which is against the Toronto Raptors. Then, the Magic, 76ers and the Pacers are all going to have to lose their respective matchups. If this happens, then all four teams would end the season with a record of 46-36.

Even if the Miami Heat wins and only one of the three teams ahead of them loses, they still end up in a tie.

Jimmy Butler's playoff averages

Butler has earned the nickname playoff Jimmy and for good reason. He raises his game to a different level in the postseason as seen with his stats.

In his last two seasons, he raised his play significantly in the postseason. In the '22 playoffs, he averaged 27.4 points per game after only averaging 22.9 in the regular season.

Then last year, his season average was 20.9 ppg but raised it to 26.9 in the postseason which was instrumental in leading the team to the NBA Finals where they faced the Denver Nuggets.