"Shedeur wanting to be a rapper is a joke": Jason Whitlock & his podcast host react to Coach Prime's son's new song with Kobe Bryant & NBA comparison

Analyst Jason Whitlock remembered several NBA stars while talking about Shedeur Sanders' new rap song. During Wednesday's edition of his "Fearless" show, Whitlock and Steve Kim reacted to the track.

Whitlock mocked Sanders' decision and questioned why his father allowed him to do that.

"LiAngelo Ball right now is celebrating saying, 'Y'all thought I was garbage,'" Whitlock said.

"Shedeur wanting to be a rapper is a joke. 'Hey, let me be an NFL quarterback and move into the most violent, deadly profession in any career in the history of America. I can't believe Deion's allowing it because Deion thought he was some sort of rapper. He was just as bad at rap as Shedeur."

Co-host Steve Kim recalled that NBA stars released tracks and albums in the early 2000s, namely Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson. Whitlock ignored Bryant and Iverson and said that O'Neal had the time to focus on rap.

"I don't think you've ever been 7-foot-3, 300 pounds. You know, how easy basketball was for Shaq? If Shaq wanted to rap in his spare time, he's 7-foot-3, he won the genetics lottery, he's not Mugsy Bogues," Whitlock added. (1:32:29 mark)

Shaquille O'Neal released four studio albums as a rapper, including "Shaq Diesel" (platinum) and "Shaq Fu: Da Return" (gold). Kobe Bryant only dropped one single of his project "Vision" before the 16-track album saw the light after his tragic death in 2020.

Allen Iverson dropped "Misunderstood," which caused him trouble with the then-NBA commissioner David Stern.

In recent years, Damian Lillard has developed a second career in rap under the name "Dame D.O.L.L.A," dropping four studio albums, although he's been out of action since 2021. LiAngelo Ball, although not an active player, put out a song that went viral and granted him a performance at the 2025 All-Star weekend.

Shedeur Sanders attended NBA game before All-Star break

As the NFL Combine draws closer, Shedeur Sanders is preparing for the big event. His college season finished in December and he's been winding down before taking on a major challenge in front of NFL scouts and executives.

Sanders attended a Denver Nuggets versus Portland Trail Blazers game on Feb. 11 ahead of the NBA's All-Star break. He was spotted signing a basketball when the camera turned toward him.

It seems like his admiration for the Denver Nuggets isn't the only thing that connects Shedeur Sanders with the NBA.

