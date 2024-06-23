"Sheeeeesh!!!!! Calm Down" - LeBron James' wife Savannah James in awe after son Bryce James' terrorizing poster dunk

Bryce James, LeBron James’ youngest son, had a disappointing 2023-24 high school basketball season with Sierra Canyon. The Trailblazers finished with a 26-4 record but lost to St. Joseph in the CIF state playoffs late in February. The Knights’ Tounde Yessoufu nailed a short jumper to send James and his teammates home.

The offseason doesn’t mean Bronny James’ younger brother stopped playing basketball. Instead, he remains engaged in his development particularly as he will be a senior next season.

Bryce James’ mother Savannah James recently went on Instagram to share a story of his son playing basketball. The proud mom captioned it with:

“Sheesh!!!! Calm down @justbryce”

Savannah James proudly shares an IG story featuring Bryce James' monster dunk. [photo: Savannah IG]

LeBron James wasn’t going to be left behind and shared the same highlight on IG:

The clip showed Bryce James rolling hard into the paint before rising for an in-your-face left-handed dunk. After the thunderous slam, James nonchalantly jogged back to play defense, oblivious to the screams of the fans.

LeBron James’ youngest son might be the one who comes closest to him in physical traits between his two boys. The Sierra Canyon star is listed as 6-foot-6 and weighs 180 pounds. Bronny James, the former USC guard who is looking to be drafted to the NBA this month, is 6-foot-2, 210 lbs.

Bryce James could be 6-foot-7, 190 pounds when he enters college, moving him a little closer to the NBA superstar’s figures when he turned pro in 2003. “King James” was a 6-foot-8, 240-pound beast when he was taken by the Cleveland Cavaliers during that year.

Basketball insiders are already convinced the younger James is more athletic and better skilled than his older brother. Fans can’t wait to see the Sierra Canyon star grow up a little and fill out his frame more. When that happens, the similarities between the LA Lakers superstar and his youngest son will only become more apparent.

LeBron James’ son Bryce James stirs basketball fans’ attention with highlight dunk

Even if the Sierra Canyon’s season is over, Bryce James’ games are always under scrutiny. Once the clip of his dunk came out, it didn’t take long for fans to react to LeBron James’ youngest son emphatically slamming the ball:

“Holy s**t just like his daddy king james but not quite cuz no one is like the king”

One fan declared what many have been saying:

“Dad genes slowly sneaking in”

Another fan declared:

“He better than bronny ngl”

A third made this conclusion:

“It’s starting to all come together for this young man”

The attention around Bryce James will only get more intense once he plays college ball. The circus will be even wilder if LeBron James is still active when his youngest son declares his eligibility for the 2026 NBA Draft.