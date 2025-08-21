Shock for former NBA Finals MVP as father charged with attempted murder in coach stabbing

  • home icon
By Ubong Richard
Modified Aug 21, 2025 16:20 GMT
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown’s offseason has taken an unexpected turn. His father, Marselles Brown, was reportedly arrested on Thursday, and has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a youth football coach during a dispute over a parking spot.

The incident reportedly took place in the parking lot of a youth-sports complex, All American Park, near Buffalo Dr. & Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas. According to TMZ Sports, Marselles Brown stabbed the coach in the stomach. The coach was later taken to a nearby hospital and needed surgical intervention.

However, no further updates about his condition have been released. After the incident, Jaylen Brown’s father reportedly fled the scene but was subsequently apprehended by the authorities. Marselles Brown is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.

Brown is not close with his father, the Celtics star was raised by his mother, Mechalle, as a single parent, and was reportedly unaware of the incident at the time of the report. No official statements from Brown or the Celtics have been released yet.

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

