Shock trade for Kevin Durant joining Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving floated by ex-NBA champ

Heading into this summer, the expectation is that Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns will part ways. Before the trade deadline, the Suns reportedly put together the framework for a deal to send Durant back to Golden State. However, the former MVP shot it down, saying that a trade during the offseason is one thing, but a trade during the season isn't something he's interested in.

At Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers' big win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Mavericks fans repeatedly chanted "Fire Nico" throughout the game. But former NBA champ Kendrick Perkins believes there's a way for the embattled general manager to win back the favor of fans.

During Thursday's installment of "NBA Today," Perkins suggested that Nico Harrison make a push to acquire Kevin Durant this summer to smooth things over with fans.

"You know how they can make it right. [As] soon as the season is over, you go out and get Kevin Durant. That's how you make it right."

As Perkins went on to explain, he believes that Dallas has the assets to acquire Durant and the space to take on the future Hall of Famer's contract, which will see him earn $54.7 million next season.

Kevin Durant was reportedly in trade talks to join Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis in Dallas before deadline

Leading up to the NBA trade deadline in early February, Kevin Durant's name began to pop up in trade talks.

While the team was most notably trying to find a way to part ways with Bradley Beal and his no-trade clause to land Jimmy Butler, talk of the Suns trading Durant seemed to gain traction.

According to a report from Sam Amick of The Athletic, after the Mavericks acquired Anthony Davis, the belief was that Nico Harrison wasn't done wheeling and dealing yet.

At the time, Amick reported that the Mavs had "dreams of adding Durant to their Davis-Kyrie Irving-led group."

Given that Durant is a Nike athlete, his connection to Harrison is one that has left many fans and analysts alike with the mindset that Durant may have a mutual interest in Dallas.

While a deal didn't materialize before the deadline, heading into the offseason, the team could revisit the possibility of acquiring the generational scoring talent.

Given that Phoenix seems poised to work with Durant to find a suitable landing spot for him, if the four-time Olympic gold medalist wants to go to Dallas, Mat Ishbia and the Suns may oblige.

