"Shocked and dismayed by the suddenness": Mark Jackson was stunned after getting fired by ESPN as he posts a tribute thanking his colleagues

Former NBA point guard Mark Jackson was shockingly let go by ESPN as an NBA Analyst. Jackson served ESPN for a total of 16 years. His first stint lasted from 2006-2011, then he came back in 2014 for what seemed to be a long-lasting role. Jackson was known for teaming up with Jeff Van Gundy and Mike Breen as broadcasters for several NBA games.

Mark Jackson, famous for the quote, "Mama, there goes that man", posted a heartfelt message on social media regarding his time with the ESPN broadcasting team. He was baffled to learn that the company let him go even after playing a prominent role with the crew. Despite being sad, Jackson took the time to thank the company for allowing him to be a part of the organization.

"This morning, unexpectedly, I was informed that my services were no longer needed at ESPN," Jackson posted on social media. "Although shocked and dismayed with the suddenness of it all, I would like to thank ESPN and all the staff of the NBA ESPN crew for allowing me to be a part of the organization for the past 15+ years."

Could Mark Jackson return to coaching in the NBA again?

Mark Jackson, a familiar presence in broadcasting after his time as the head coach of the Warriors, has parted ways with ESPN and may explore other opportunities. One potential path for Jackson is to join a different network, given his recognizable voice and experience in the broadcasting world.

Another avenue he might consider is returning to coaching. Widely regarded as one of the top coaches, Jackson's tenure with the Golden State Warriors saw him unleash the potential of stars like Curry and Thompson. Recent reports indicate that his former broadcast partner, Jeff Van Gundy, has been exploring coaching opportunities with various teams.

In his last season as an NBA coach, Jackson led the Golden State Warriors to become one of the top teams in the Western Conference. Despite the team's tremendous potential, the Warriors' management decided to part ways with Jackson after a disappointing first-round playoff exit against the LA Clippers.

Despite not receiving coaching opportunities since then, Jackson remains open to following a similar path as Van Gundy. If a coaching vacancy arises, teams may consider interviewing him for the position, recognizing his coaching prowess and potential impact on a roster.

