Shocking Detroit Pistons stat contrasts their fortunes with resurgent Lions amidst 2-13 start.

The Detroit Pistons are on the struggle bus. They are 2-13 this season. It’s nothing new in Detroit. The city has experienced a lot of painful seasons with their teams.

The NFL Detroit Lions have the third-lowest winning percentage in the league in the last 30 years. The Pistons have been a lottery team with a losing record for four straight seasons. The historic NHL Red Wings have not made the playoffs since 2016. Even the MLB Tigers have not had a winning season since 2016.

Misery loves company and Detroit sports fans know it all too well. However, the Lions have been a bright spot.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They have broken out this season and jumped out to an 8-2 record. They are building upon their solid finish last season and 9-8 record. Those numbers brought out a shocking statistic.

“Fun fact: both the Lions and Pistons have won 16 games in the last 365 days,” one fan pointed out on NBA reddit.

NBA reddit

It is yet another insult stat for Pistons fans. They finished last season 17-65 and things are not looking up. At least the city has the Detroit Lions until January and a playoff run to look forward to.

What needs to change with the Detroit Pistons?

The Detroit Pistons are bad and they know it. They have lost 12 in a row and sit last in the standings. Their on-floor general, Cade Cunningham, spoke to their poor performance this season.

"We've got to be realistic about the situation," Cunningham said. "It's hard to just be like, 'Oh we're good, we're good,' because we're bad. We've got to address that.”

The second-year player knows the team’s youth is not easy to overcome. He also pointed out that the team’s record is not for lack of trying.

"We're the youngest team in the league, scrapping and clawing for everything,” Cunningham said. “That should be the last thing that needs to be asked of us or talked about, how hard we're competing. That should be a given."

The Pistons need a shakeup soon. They need their young players to develop quickly. Rookie Ausar Thompson is averaging 11.3 points per game. He could take more steps as he gets more comfortable in the league. That would help.

The Detroit Pistons may also make some trades. They have some tradeable contracts. Joe Harris is a veteran shooter on an expiring deal they could ship out. Perhaps they could move him for a couple of pieces that could contribute. Harris has had injury problems this season.

The Pistons will also need to get Bojan Bogdanovic back. He has not played yet this season due to a calf injury. Monte Morris is out for an extended period of time. Jalen Duren has also missed a huge chunk of games but is nearing a return.

The Detroit Pistons need their full roster to have any chance of rebounding. They could get back to winning some games if they get some pieces back.